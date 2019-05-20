Ric Flair in Recovery After Surgery: 'The Procedure Was a Success!' Says Wife Wendy Barlow

Ric Flair is in recovery.

The two-time WWE Hall of Famer, famously known in the ring as “Nature Boy,” underwent surgery on Monday in Atlanta, PEOPLE confirms.

“He is out of surgery and in the recovery room. Doctors said the procedure was a success! Thank you to everyone for all your prayers and support during this difficult time,” Flair’s wife Wendy Barlow tells PEOPLE.

The 70-year-old star, who wrestled for four decades during stints in WCW and WWE, was taken to the hospital on Thursday morning after health complications, which then delayed his medical procedure.

In a previous statement to PEOPLE on Friday, Barlow confirmed that “due to ongoing health complications, Ric was taken to the hospital and is expected to undergo a procedure tomorrow morning, after which he expects to fully recover.”

Willi Schneider/REX/Shutterstock

News of his successful surgery comes after TMZ reported that Flair canceled his appearance on “The Roast of Ric Flair,” which was set to take place at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas on Friday, May 24.

Flair will no longer be able to make the trip to the west coast due to his surgery on Monday, PEOPLE confirms.

In recent years, Flair has experienced a number of health issues, including an emergency in August 2017 when it was revealed he was in the early stages of kidney failure and on the verge of congestive heart failure — the result of years of alcohol abuse.

At the time, Flair’s family members were told he had only a 20 percent chance of surviving, and he was placed in a medically induced coma while they — including daughter Charlotte Flair, also a pro wrestler — took to social media to ask fans for prayers.