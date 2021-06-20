Ric Flair and WWE recently teamed up to track down the iconic butterfly robe for an episode of Most Wanted Treasures on A&E

WWE Legend Ric Flair Is on the Hunt for His Long Lost 'Butterfly' Robe: 'I Never Saw It Again'

Between his popular "woo!" catchphrase, flashy jewelry and dance moves, one thing is for certain: Ric Flair had serious swagger in the ring.

The 72-year-old WWE Legend has worn countless robes during his nearly four-decade career. The sparkly threads are now a hot commodity for collectors, even drawing interest from Hootie & the Blowfish frontman Darius Rucker - the singer once paid $35,000 for a white robe with Ric's nickname, "Nature Boy," written on the back.

While some of the costume pieces have survived over the years, many are missing. This includes Ric's famous "butterfly" robe, which he wore during his WWE debut at Royal Rumble in 1992. The last time the robe was seen on television was in 1995 during a taping of WCW Nitro.

"It was stolen out of a hotel. I gave it to security at the hotel and they put it behind the desk in the lock room or whatever it was," Ric tells PEOPLE. "They came in the morning to pick it up and leave for the airport and to have it not be there - back then, that was just the infancy of cell phones, and I'm taking off for another city. I never saw it again."

Ric and the WWE recently teamed up for an episode of Most Wanted Treasures, an A&E series that follows a team of collectors searching for lost WWE memorabilia, to hunt down the elusive robe.

The two-hour episode, which airs Sunday at 8 p.m. EST/PST, follows Ric and his daughter, WWE's Charlotte Flair, as they search for any leads about who may have the robe - or if it even still exists.

"I remember all the problems he had with traveling with the robes over the years like, 'Oh my gosh, is my robe going to be stolen through baggage claim?' " Charlotte tells PEOPLE. "That would happen, or if someone going to steal it at a show or all the different robes he'd had."

Ric did not hint at whether he was able to find his butterfly robe, so audiences will have to tune in to Most Wanted Treasures to find out.

Despite the demand for Ric memorabilia, the former performer says he was never the type to be sentimental about items from his career. Instead, he liked to display the achievements of his children.

"I've never had a shrine built to myself, or - what am I trying to say - have a room built," Ric says.

Ric Flair and Charlotte Flair Credit: wwe

"It's funny because my biggest thrill in life was my two youngest kids. I was traveling all the time when my older ones were in high school and college and that, and I built them trophy cases," he added. "They both were phenomenal amateur athletes and I built a trophy case. ... I had fun doing that."

But in recent years, Ric says his wife, Wendy, began displaying some items around his house, such as the framed platinum albums he was given for starring in the Bad Bunny music video for "Chambea" and the 2018 Offset hit, "Ric Flair Drip." While they're not exactly mementos from Ric's own career, they are testaments to how popular he's remained despite not having performed in a decade.

"I lived every minute of every day," Ric says. "I refuse to get old. I struggle with every day."

For Charlotte, it's no surprise that her father is still so admired today.

"The takeaway from that is that it's a testament to who he is as a person," Charlotte says of her father's popularity. "He's never shied away or apologized for being who he is."

"When you are your true, authentic self, you can't deny that," she continues. "And I think that's what makes him transcend the times and be so popular today is because when he says he's Ric Flair, he is Ric Flair."