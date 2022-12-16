Ric Flair Talks WWE Career, Health Problems in New Documentary: 'Most Accurate Depiction of My Life'

Ric Flair is giving people a behind-the-scenes look into his rise to fame and more intimate parts of his life in a new documentary.

The two-time WWE Hall-of-Famer, nicknamed The Nature Boy opens up about his life in and out of the ring in Woooooo! Becoming Ric Flair — a play on his infamous catchphrase in the ring.

"Many stories have been told about The Nature Boy over the past 50 years," says Flair, 73, whose real name is Richard Fliehr. "I'm thrilled to have partnered with WWE and Peacock to produce the most accurate depiction of my life to date and hope audiences enjoy the ride. Woooo!"

The trailer for the documentary, released on Friday, shows clips from Flair's time at the top of WWE, plus interviews with Hulk Hogan, Mike Tyson and Stephen A. Smith.

Snippets of Flair's infamous moments that made him an American icon are also on display in the trailer, including one of his more popular quotes, "my shoes cost more than your house."

"Who is Ric Flair?," a producer asks the WWE star in the trailer, to which Flair responds "The wildest son of a b---h who ever lived."

While the film will cover his rise to fame and success in the ring, it will also highlight the darker aspects of his life, including his struggles with alcohol addiction. In the trailer, his daughter (and fellow WWE star) Charlotte Flair recalls feeling worried for her father as shots of him in the hospital play across the screen.

"My dad has to slow down," Charlotte says in the trailer. "I don't know how he survived. What he did was go back into Ric Flair, to be a character so he didn't have to feel."

Peacock

The documentary also features other celebrities like Hogan, Tyson and Post Malone, who have gotten to know Flair over the years and share their own private stories of him.

"He was the standard bearer for what a wrestler should be," Hogan says.

The documentary is produced with WWE and premieres Mon. Dec. 26 on Peacock.