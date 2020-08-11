Retired Lakers Player Matt Barnes Gets Kobe and Gianna Bryant Tribute Tattoo

Matt Barnes played two seasons on the Los Angeles Lakers with Kobe Bryant

Matt Barnes is honoring the life of his former teammate, Kobe Bryant, with a new tattoo.

On Tuesday, the retired NBA player shared a series of Instagram Story clips documenting himself getting a new tattoo from celebrity tattoo artist Steve Butcher. The new ink memorializes the late Kobe and his daughter Gianna, who died in a tragic helicopter accident in January.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Tattoo day. Here goes my tattoo prep kit," Barnes says on his Story as he flips the camera to show a series of snacks he prepared.

Image zoom Matt Barnes/Instagram

Image zoom Matt Barnes/Instagram

Barnes, 40, later shows his followers a glimpse of the tattoo, which he opted to get on his leg, when it was halfway completed. "It's coming along," he tells his followers as he shows the progress.

His tattoo captures the sweet moment Kobe and Gianna embraced at the 2016 NBA All-Star Game in Orlando.

Image zoom Matt Barnes/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Kobe and Barnes became fast friends after the pair played two seasons together for the Los Angeles Lakers from 2010 to 2012.

After news of Kobe and Gianna's death, Barnes shared several tribute posts on social media. "Still doesn’t seem real.. Today the World Honors you but the Real Ones who’ve always loved you & Gigi honor you everyday... RestEasy," he shared on the day of their public memorial service at the Staples Center.

Several other NBA stars have also gotten new ink to honor Kobe and Gianna — including LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Devin Booker.