Reeva Steenkamp's Parents Met with Oscar Pistorius in Prison Hoping for Confession

Oscar Pistorius was convicted of fatally shooting his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, at his South Africa home on Feb. 14, 2013

Published on February 15, 2023 02:45 PM
Oscar Pistorius, Reeva Steenkamp
Photo: Charlie Shoemaker/Getty; Mike Holmes/The Herald/Gallo Images/Getty

The parents of Reeva Steenkamp, a model and law school graduate who was shot and killed by her boyfriend, former South African Paralympic athlete Oscar Pistorius, are still looking for answers.

During an interview with ITV's Good Morning Britain this week, Reeva's parents, Barry and June Steenkamp, revealed they visited Pistorius in prison.

The grieving couple said they hoped Pistorius would shine additional light on what actually transpired when he shot Reeva in his South Africa home on Feb. 14, 2013. They did not get the answer they sought, according to CNN.

"All June and I wanted to know was the truth, what we feel was the truth: that he actually killed her because of anger," Barry told GMB.

Pistorius, who shot Steenkamp multiple times through a locked bathroom door at his home, has long claimed that he mistook her for an intruder.

Reeva Steenkamp father Barry (L) and mother June (C) arrive at the Pretoria High Court for the sentencing hearing set to send South African Paralympian Oscar Pistorius back to jail for murdering his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp three years ago, in Pretoria on June 13, 2016.
MARCO LONGARI/AFP via Getty

Barry told GMB that "only Oscar knows the true story" of what happened the day of his daughter's death.

The former sprinter was convicted of culpable homicide in 2014 and sentenced to five years in prison. However, the conviction was later overturned by a higher court, which found him guilty of murder and increased the sentence to six years.

The prosecution then appealed for a stiffer sentence. In 2017, South Africa's Supreme Court of Appeal increased the term to 13 years and five months.

CNN, citing the South African Broadcasting Corporation, said Pistorius is eligible for parole in March.

"If he's due for parole, let the law take its course, so long as it's all done legally," Barry said of the chance Pistorius is freed. "I'm not against the parole taking its course."

June Steenkamp said the couple continues grieving over the death of their daughter and have launched the Reeva Rebecca Steenkamp Foundation to educate and empower victims of violence and abuse.

"People who have lost children, it takes a long time for you to settle down and to get to know that they're not going to be around anymore," she told GMB.

"We just love her so much and miss her," the mother added. "Part of our life is gone. We will see her one day, but that's what we look forward to."

Per CNN, Pistorius became eligible for parole after participating in the Restorative Justice process, which allows offenders to take responsibility for their actions.

The Department of Correctional Services for South Africa says it will provide an update when there are new developments.

