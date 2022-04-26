Reese Witherspoon and Her Husband Join Ownership Group for Nashville Soccer Club: 'Honored'

Reese Witherspoon is joining the ownership group of the Nashville Soccer Club, the MLS team announced on Tuesday.

The 46-year-old actress shared her excitement on social media, posting a video of herself and her husband Jim Toth — who is also joining as part-owner — showing off their new personalized soccer jerseys.

"One Nashville, Under Gold! 💫 As a Tennessee native, it is thrilling to see how much growth and development has come to our home state," she captioned the post. "One of the things my family is most excited about is the @nashvillesc, which is why we are so excited to be a part of the ownership group moving forward and honored to be a part of the NSC family! ⚽️."

Along with the couple, Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry is also a new member of the team's ownership group. He becomes the fourth NFL player in history to serve as an owner of an MLS team.

"As a kid growing up in Florida, I imagined being a professional sports owner and the opportunity to do that with a Major League Soccer club is truly a dream come true," Henry said in a news release. "My investment in Nashville SC is way more than financial, it's truly an investment in the city of Nashville. The chance to be part of a club like Nashville SC, especially after seeing what they are accomplishing in the community, was an opportunity I did not want to miss."

"Grateful for the opportunity," he added on Instagram alongside photos of himself wearing the team's jersey. "Let's get it 👑💪🏽."

The news comes just days before the opening of Nashville SC's new stadium, GEODIS Park, the largest soccer-specific stadium in the U.S. and Canada.