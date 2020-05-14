Thaddeus Moss signed with the Redskins as an undrafted free agent last month

Randy Moss' Son Thaddeus Says Not Being Picked in 2020 Draft Was 'a Slap in the Face'

Thaddeus Moss is candidly sharing his feelings about going undrafted during the 2020 NFL Draft last month.

Moss, son of Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss, was not selected during the draft, and instead signed with the Washington Redskins as an undrafted free agent.

"Ultimately all I could ask for is the opportunity, but it was definitely a slap in the face," Moss, 22, said during a video news conference Wednesday, according to USA Today and CBS Sports.

"I put a lot of work in, years of football," Moss added, referring to his college football career at Lousiana State University. "We (LSU) went undefeated and won a national championship. I played my best ball in our biggest games, so I definitely felt like it was a slap in the face not getting drafted, having kickers and punters and special teams guys get picked over me."

While Moss admitted that he "definitely felt some type of way" over going undrafted, he remains determined to prove himself as a free agent with the Redskins.

"I've always had to prove myself my whole life," he said. "Having the last name that I've had, I've had to prove everybody else wrong, or prove myself right."

Image zoom Thaddeus Moss Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Moss said that while he received interest from the Cincinnati Bengals and the New England Patriots prior to signing with the Redskins, he went with the Washington-based team since they reached out to him first.

The athlete also said that he's looking to create his own path in the NFL that sets him apart from his legendary father.

"I don't get tired of the questions, I'm just tired of the comparisons," Moss said of being tied to his father's career. "Everybody keeps mentioning my father, his last name. The identity I want to make is my own identity. I look forward to getting out there, making a name for myself and just working for everything."

Moss' dad Randy, 43, played wide receiver for 14 seasons in the NFL across six different teams, including the Patriots from 2007-2010. He currently holds the single-season touchdown reception record, with 23 in 2007.