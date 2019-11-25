Washington Redskins Quarterback, 22, Accidentally Misses Final Play to Take a Selfie with a Fan

Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins may have gotten the perfect fan selfie — but he accidentally sacrificed the final moments of the team’s game to do so.

While there was still one play remaining to secure the Redskins 19-16 win over the Detroit Lions Sunday, Haskins was nowhere to be found at FedEx Field — leaving backup quarterback Case Keenum to join for the final snap.

After the Redskins offense was already back on the field, the 22-year-old athlete was spotted taking a selfie with a fan and starting to walk off the turf with a big smile on his face.

“I was so hype I think I broke a water bottle,” Haskins said in a post-game interview. “I look up and we were in victory (formation) and said, ‘Oh, I thought the game was over already.’ But I’ll get it next time.”

Dwayne Haskins takes a selfie with fans while Case Keenum has to do the victory formation pic.twitter.com/Y76AL2cquF — CJ Fogler (@cjzer0) November 24, 2019

Although he didn’t technically finish out the game, the Redskins win over the Lions was Haskins’ first NFL win as a starter, according to ESPN.

RELATED: Washington Redskins’ Trent Williams Claims Team Doctors Misdiagnosed His Rare Cancer for 6 Years

Interim coach Bill Callahan was not pleased with the mishap and explained that the coaches were looking for Haskins — a first-round pick — before deciding to put Keenum in the game.

RELATED: Black Cat That Hilariously Interrupted NFL Game Announced as Starter for the Dallas Cowboys

“No, I don’t laugh at it,” Callahan said in the interview. “I’m happy we won. We’ll address that. I’m just pleased we won the game. I just have to find out.”

The former Redskins quarterback Joe Theisman also didn’t find Haskins’ oversight very funny either.

How do miss the last snap of a game because ur taking selfies. That’s unprofessional & wrong. — Joe Theismann (@Theismann7) November 24, 2019

“How do miss the last snap of a game because ur taking selfies,” Theisman tweeted. “That’s unprofessional & wrong.”