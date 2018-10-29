Red Sox Troll Yankees After World Series — Even Though They Just Beat a Different Team

Maria Pasquini
October 29, 2018 01:22 PM

This rivalry runs deep.

Weeks after the Boston Red Sox knocked the New York Yankees out of the postseason, the team celebrated their World Series win against the Los Angeles Dodgers by trolling their longtime rivals.

After returning to their clubhouse the team was seen playing “New York, New York” while joyously singing along.

In addition to being one of the most widely-known songs about the metropolitan city, the Frank Sinatra classic gets played throughout Yankee Stadium following every home team win.

The song was also blasted by Yankees slugger Aaron Judge, after the Yankees won their first — and only — game against the Red Sox during the American League Division Series playoffs earlier this month.

Following the game, which the Yankees won 6-2, Judge was seen walking by through Fenway Park, carrying a boombox that was playing the tune.

RELATED: Matt Damon, Ben Affleck Cheer on Boston Red Sox Day After Affleck Attends Game with Jennifer Garner

Boston Red Sox player Mitch Moreland celebrates with the Commissioners Trophy in the clubhouse
MIKE NELSON/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

 

The longstanding rivalry between the two teams dates back to Major League Baseball’s early days.

As one of the league’s earliest success stories, the Boston Red Sox, originally called the Boston Americans, won the first-ever World Series in 1904, and continued to dominate for over a decade.

Then, in 1919, the Red Sox made what many fans have since considered a fatal mistake, selling star pitcher Babe Ruth, nicknamed the Great Bambino, to the Yankees.

The so-called “Curse of the Bambino” plagued the Red Sox for decades, and the franchise didn’t win another World Series until 2004.

David J Phillip/AP/REX/Shutterstock

On Sunday, during Game 5 of the World Series, the Red Sox triumphed over the Dodgers, winning 5-1.

The win gave them their fourth championship title in 15 years.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Stay in the Know

Subscribe to PEOPLE’s newsletters so you never miss out on a must-read story
Sign up Now

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.