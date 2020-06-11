Red Sox Say Torii Hunter’s Experience ‘Was Real’ After He Calls Out Boston Fans for Racist Cheers

“True change starts from within, and as we identify how we can do better, please know we are listening,” the Red Sox said in a statemenet

Former Minnesota Twins star Torii Hunter has long been open about his experience with racist fans in Boston’s Fenway Park — and now, the Boston Red Sox have issued a statement of support.

The team acknowledged in a message that what Hunter went through as a player at Fenway was “real,” and vowed to “do better” in addressing issues of systemic racism within the organization.

Hunter, 44, has said that while playing in the outfield, Red Sox fans would often yell the N-word at him.

“Torii Hunter’s experience is real. If you doubt him because you’ve never heard it yourself, take it from us, it happens,” the statement read. “Last year there were 7 reported incidents at Fenway Park where fans used racial slurs. Those are just the ones we know about. And it’s not only players. It happens to the dedicated Black employees who work for us on game days. Their uniforms may be different, but their voices and experiences are just as important. We are grateful to everyone who has spoken up and remain committed to using our platform to amplify the many voices who are calling out injustice.”

The statement continued, writing that while the “small” group of fans using racial slurs does not represent the organization’s values, it’s still a reflection of larger issues that need addressing.

“True change starts from within, and as we identify how we can do better, please know we are listening,” it concluded. “We hear you, and we believe you.”

Hunter appeared to approve the message, as he retweeted it on his own account and wrote, “Change starts now. Much love!”

The response comes after the five-time All-Star detailed the many instances in which racial slurs were hurled at him from Fenway’s stands, often from little kids whose parents stood by without intervening.

“I’ve been called the N-word in Boston 100 times, and I said something about it, [and people said], ‘Oh … he’s lying, this didn’t happen.’ No, it happened! All the time! From little kids, and grown-ups next to them didn’t say anything,” Hunter said recently during an appearance on ESPN’s Golic and Wingo.

The abuse was so rampant, Hunter said he even had a no-trade clause to Boston incorporated into every contract he ever had.

Image zoom Fenway Park Maddie Meyer/Getty

He explained it wasn’t because of his potential teammates or front office, but because he did not want to play for a team that allowed the fans to behave in such a way.

Hunter addressed the situation again on WEEI-FM’s The Greg Hill Show on Tuesday, and claimed that while he also heard the N-word in cities like Seattle and Kansas City, it was always the worst in Boston.

“It was so consistent,” he said. “After a while I just kind of [shrugged] it off and I went out and played. I played with aggression, though, like I wanted to really play well in Fenway.”

He added, “It really dawned on me when I saw four or five kids chanting the N-word in the outfield. This is my story and it’s not a lie. When I heard ‘[N-word, N-word],’ just chanting this name, and I looked at these grown-ups and they’re just clapping and laughing. I’m pointing, saying, ‘Tell them to shut up. That’s bad.' They can say, 'You suck Torii,’ or, ‘You can’t hit water if you fell out of a boat.’ But that N-word I don’t like.”

Hunter, who currently works as a special assistant to baseball operations for the Twins, said he’s spoken about his experiences before and not much has changed, but that he hopes people will start holding each other accountable in the future.

Meanwhile, Boston Red Sox president Sam Kennedy previously issued an apology to then-Baltimore Orioles outfielder Adam Jones, who said he also was called the N-word multiple times while playing at Fenway in 2017, according to ESPN.