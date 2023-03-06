Red Sox's Justin Turner Hospitalized After Being Hit in the Face by Pitch: 'Awful Scene'

Boston Red Sox infielder Justin Turner was transported to a local hospital after being hit in the face by a fastball from Detroit Tigers right-hander Matt Manning on Monday afternoon.

The incident occurred in the bottom of the first inning at JetBlue Park, and left Turner bleeding on the ground as Boston's training staff members attended to him, according to MLB.com.

Turner walked off the field on his own power after being helped by a trainer.

Signs suggest that Turner managed to avoid a significant head injury, but the outlet said he was taken to the hospital for further assessment.

The Red Sox released a statement explaining that Turner is receiving treatment for soft tissue injuries and being monitored for a concussion.

Brynn Anderson/AP/Shutterstock

The statement also added that Turner is "stable, alert, and in good spirits given the circumstances."

Footage of the incident was reposted to social media.

Alex Speier, a Boston Globe writer, described the scene as "awful" and said that Turner was immediately "gushing blood while going down to the dirt."

"Justin Turner was hit directly in the face from Matt Manning… really hope he's okay," added The Athletic's Jordan Moore. "This is probably the scariest thing as a hitter."

RELATED VIDEO: Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck

The Red Sox signed Turner, who had previously played for the Los Angeles Dodgers, to a one-year contract in January that includes a player option for 2024, per NBC Sports.

The Red Sox will end spring training on March 28 before hosting the Baltimore Orioles on March 30 for Opening Day in Boston.