Red Hot Chili Peppers' Frontman Anthony Kiedis Gets Escorted Out of Lakers Game After Player Brawl

Anthony Kiedis got red hot this weekend.

While attending a Los Angeles Lakers Game on Saturday night — where three players, including Houston Rockets’ point guard Chris Paul, were ejected for an on-court physical altercation — the Red Hot Chili Peppers frontman lost his cool from the sidelines.

As Paul was exiting the court after the fight, Kiedis — who was sitting courtside — stood up and started yelling profanities at him.

The longtime Lakers fan, 55, also flipped the middle finger at Paul, before a Rockets staffer stepped in and attempted to calm the rocker down.

Anthony Kiedis and Flea of Red Hot Chili Peppers at the Lakers game Allen Berezovsky/Getty

“Sit down!” the staffer can be seen yelling at the musician in video footage obtained by an NBA fan.

But Kiedis wasn’t having it and angrily yelled back at the man: “F— you too!”

The singer was immediately escorted out of the arena by security, but returned shortly after he calmed down, TMZ reported.

Representatives for the singer did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

While fellow bandmate, Flea, did accompany Kiedis at the game, he was not involved with the verbal altercation and can be seen in the video calmly sitting and watching his friend get escorted out.

The Lakers’ Brandon Ingram, 21, was suspended for four games without pay, while Rajon Rondo, 32, was suspended for three games without pay. Houston Rockets star Paul, 33, was also suspended for two games without pay.

The fight broke out during the fourth quarter, with only 4:13 minutes remaining in the game. Ingram was called for a foul against the Rockets’ James Harden, prompting an emotional reaction from the Laker. A multi-player fight escalated, with Ingram “throwing a punch in the direction of Paul,” according to an NBA release.

Saturday's fight between the Lakers and the Rockets Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP

His suspension was because of the punch, as well as for “confronting a game official in a hostile manner, and instigating the overall incident by shoving Rockets guard James Harden,” the NBA said.

Houston ended up winning the matchup, 124-115. Lakers coach Luke Walton later said his team has “learned from the experience, and we’re moving on,” ESPN reported, noting the comments came before the suspensions. “We learned — everyone learns something differently, but we brought it up, we talked about it, the message was delivered. And now it’s about next man up, moving forward, and keep positive, keep getting better.”

Besides the brawl, Saturday’s eventful game was also a big deal, as it was LeBron James‘ official debut as Laker. His agency, Klutch Sports Group, announced his $154 million move from the Cleveland Cavaliers in July.

While Kiedis has not spoken out since the incident, Flea shared his thoughts on social media and explained that he was not thrilled about the fight breaking out.