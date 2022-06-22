Red Bull Racing Suspends F2 Driver Juri Vips for Using Racial Slur in Live Video

The 21-year-old race car driver said he "deeply regrets" using the slur, which he used while streaming on Twitch

Formula 2 driver Juri Vips was suspended from Oracle Red Bull Racing for using a racial slur during a live video on Twitch this week.

On Tuesday, the 21-year-old used the N-word while playing the video game Call of Duty. Red Bull Racing confirmed after the incident that the Estonian driver had been suspended.

"Red Bull Racing has suspended junior driver Juri Vips from all team duties with immediate effect, pending a full investigation into the incident," the team said in a statement.

"As an organisation we condemn abuse of any kind and have a zero-tolerance policy to racist language or behaviour within our organisation," they added.

Vips addressed the controversy on his social media accounts Tuesday.

"I wish to unreservedly apologise for the offensive language used during a live gaming stream earlier today," Vips wrote on Instagram.

He continued: "This language is entirely unacceptable and does not portray the values and principles that I hold. I deeply regret my actions and this is not the example I wish to set. I will cooperate with the investigation fully."

In recent years, other race car drivers have come under fire for using offensive language in public.

During a live stream on Twitch in 2020, NASCAR driver Kyle Larson used the N-word. USA Today reported that Larson was fired from Chip Ganassi Racing and ordered to participate in sensitivity training by NASCAR. He was also given a suspension from the racing organization.

Six months after his suspension, Larson, 29, told CBS he feels like he's "definitely grown more in these last six months than the 20 years" he's been alive.

NASCAR driver Hailie Deegan was also streaming on the popular streaming platform in January 2021 when she used a slur that is offensive to the disabled and special needs community.