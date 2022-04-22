Stunning Moments from the Red Bull Dance Your Style Competition in Tampa
All of the best moments — including who won — at this year's Tampa, Florida, Dance Your Style battle
Poppin' in the Parking Lot
A large crowd gathered in the parking lot of The Cuban Club in Tampa, Florida, on Saturday to watch the top 16 dancers battle it out during the Red Bull Dance Your Style competition. The event was hosted by Sonja La Makina with DJ Dempsy, and the crowd enjoyed a special performance by VYB Dance Studio.
Power to the Crowd: Team Red or Blue?
In addition to bringing the energy, the crowd played an important part in the competition. Once each set of dancers went head to head, the crowd had the option of choosing which dancer — on team red or team blue — would move on to the next round. The Tampa lineup included dancers Bee, Buckwheat, QJ, DNA, Gangsta E, GiGi, Halima Dodo, Mantis, Milana Mango, Namiko, Nightstorm, Prince Wayne, Rampage, Rios, TWave and Weezy The Phoenix.
Rios Kicks Off Round 1
Hailing from West Palm Beach, Florida, Rios started off the night. He got the crowd warm and put on an impressive performance, but did not get past the first round.
Rios also competed in the Red Bull Dance Your Style Miami regional qualifiers in 2019 and 2021.
TWave Takes the Floor
TWave, who's from Zephyrhills, Florida, has known he wanted to be a dancer since the age of 8. He went pretty far into the competition until he got beat out by QJ. He also performed during the competition with his dance group, VYB Dance.
Competing Fan Favorites
The audience got especially animated during the round between QJ, who's from Jacksonville, and Weezy The Phoenix, who's from Nashville. Each brought their own unique styles to get the crowd on their feet, but in the end, it was QJ who got to move forward to the next round.
Nightstorm Storms the Competition
Puerto Rico's own Nightstorm was one of the most popular dancers of the night. She took on DNA, who's from Coral Springs, Florida, and moved forward to face Namiko, from Tampa, and finally Prince Wayne before she got voted out.
GiGi Wows the Crowd
The final two dancers remaining were GiGi, from Broward County, Forida, and Prince Wayne, who's from Houston. GiGi, who specializes in popping, had to power through three rounds before facing off with Prince Wayne in the final.
Tampa Crowns Its Winner
In the final round, Prince Wayne and GiGi gave it their best, but Prince Wayne ultimately won.
PEOPLE caught up with Wayne via email after the event to ask what it meant to win the competition.
"Honestly, it's such an amazing honor to win because it shows me that just being myself and enjoying the moment to the fullest is more than enough to become a winner," he told PEOPLE. "Winning this competition for two years in a row really means a lot. [It's] a huge accomplishment for me, and shows all the work that I have put in the past couple of years has not been in vain!"
Prince Wayne was the winner of Red Bull Dance Your Style Atlanta's 2021 regional qualifier and competed in the Red Bull Dance Your Style Washington, D.C. 2021 national finals, in addition to winning this year's Tampa qualifer.
Prince Wayne Soaks in the Win
"Red Bull Dance Your Style is a competition every dancer should aim to compete in," he added. "It was so lit and such a great time. I was honored to be a part of it!"
Catch the next Dance Your Style competition this weekend in Chicago.