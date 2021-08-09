Back in February, Rebel Wilson told fans that "one of my original career choices was to be a professional tennis player"

Rebel Wilson Hangs Out with John McEnroe During Trip to Italy: 'Lunch with This Legend'

Rebel Wilson is taking her love of tennis around the world!

The 41-year-old actress recently spent some time with retired tennis player John McEnroe. "Lunch with this legend," Wilson captioned a photo of the pair posing together in Italy over the weekend.

Sharing another photo from the afternoon outing on her Instagram Stories, Wilson seemingly boasted about her own skills on the court. "I won my singles and doubles today," she captioned another photo of herself and McEnroe, 62.

Weighing in on the meetup in the comments section, ESPN commentator Rennae Stubbs joked about the fact that Wilson was hanging out with her colleague. "I have been replaced!!" she wrote, adding a crying with laughter emoji.

Back in February, Wilson let her fans know that she actually had dreams of playing tennis professionally when she was younger.

"Don't know whether you guys know but one of my original career choices was to be a professional tennis player," she wrote alongside a throwback shot of herself on the court.

However, ultimately things didn't pan out. "I ended up being way too short (and also not good enough 😛) but geeesh I used to love being a beast on the court," she wrote.

Of course, McEnroe isn't Wilson's only famous tennis pal.

After attending one of Czech player Karolina Muchova's 2019 Wimbledon matches, the athlete shared that the pair first got to know each other after Wilson reached out on social media.