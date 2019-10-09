Image zoom Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney Malcolm Couzens/Getty; The Fa/Shutterstock

WAG wars! Drama erupted between the wives of two English soccer stars on Wednesday when one blamed the other for sharing her private social media posts to the media.

Coleen Rooney, the wife of soccer player Wayne Rooney, published a note to Twitter on Wednesday that claims Rebekah Vardy — the wife of former English soccer player Jamie Vardy — has leaked her private Instagram Stories and posts to the British newspaper, The Sun, for years.

“For a few years now someone who I trusted to follow me on my personal Instagram account has been consistently informing The Sun newspaper of my private posts and stories,” Rooney said in the tweet. “There has been so much information given to them about me, my friends and my family — all without my permission or knowledge.”

“After a long time of trying to figure out who it could be, for various reasons, I had a suspicion,” she added.

In order to sniff out who was tipping off the newspaper to her pictures, Rooney said she uploaded a series of fake photos to her Stories, then blocked all of her followers — except for one — from seeing them.

She did this for five months, waiting patiently to see if any of the fake stories appeared in The Sun.

Then, finally, someone took the bait.

RELATED: California 14-Year-Old Becomes Youngest Male Player to Ever Sign a Pro Soccer Contract

Image zoom Coleen Rooney, below, and Rebekah Vardy, above Jean Catuffe/Getty

One by one, the newspaper published a series of stories based on her fictitious posts — one about her and Wayne picking the sex of their baby in Mexico, another about her being involved with a new television show, and a third – which was published in The Sun just yesterday – about flooding in her new mansion. The story’s publications were confirmed by The Telegraph.

“It’s been tough keeping it to myself and not making any comment at all, especially when the stories have been leaked, however I had to,” Rooney said. “Now I know for certain which account/individual it’s come from.”

RELATED: Boy Playing Soccer on Vacation Gets Surprise When Pro Lionel Messi Asks to Join

This has been a burden in my life for a few years now and finally I have got to the bottom of it…… pic.twitter.com/0YqJAoXuK1 — Coleen Rooney (@ColeenRoo) October 9, 2019

“I have saved and screenshotted all the original stories which clearly show just one person has viewed them,” she wrote. “It’s… Rebekah Vardy’s account.”

Rooney’s post has since gone viral, having been favorited more than 230,000 times on Twitter as of Wednesday afternoon.

RELATED: Melissa McCarthy Bonds with U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team at The Kitchen Screening

In a public post addressed to Rooney, Vardy denied leaking any of her private posts to the newspaper. Instead, Vardy said, it was likely someone else who had access to her account.

“I never speak to anyone about you as various journalists who ave asked me to over the years can vouch for,” she explained. “If you thought this was happening you could have told me and I could have changed my passwords to see if it stopped. Over the years various people have had access to my [Instagram] and just this week I found I was following people I didn’t know and have never followed myself.”

“I’m not being funny but I don’t need the money, what would I gain from selling stories on you? I liked you a lot Coleen & I’m so upset that you have chosen to do this, especially when I’m heavily pregnant,” she continued. “I’m disgusted that I’m even having to deny this. You should have called me the first time this happened.”

Representatives for Vardy and Rooney did not immediately responded to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The drama between the two soccer wives has, of course, given the Twittersphere much to talk about (with the hashtag #WAGathachristie trending all day), and many users believe Rooney has a future in detective work ahead of her.

“If Coleen Rooney doesn’t become a private investigator,” one user declared, “and use R👀NEY as her logo then she has squandered a golden opportunity.”