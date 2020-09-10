Rebecca Quinn, Member of Canadian National Women's Soccer Team, Comes Out as Transgender

"I’ve lived as an openly trans person with the people I love most for many years, I did always wonder when I’d come out publicly," Rebecca Quinn said in an Instagram post

Soccer player Rebecca Quinn publicly came out as transgender in a post to social media this week.

The 25-year-old, who plays for the NWSL's OL Reign in Washington, posted the announcement to Instagram on Tuesday. In it, Quinn discussed the difficulty of coming out publicly and called on others to be "better allies" to members of the transgender community.

"Coming out is HARD ( and kinda bs)," Quinn — who represented Canada at the 2019 World Cup — wrote. "I know for me it’s something I’ll be doing over again for the rest of my life. As I’ve lived as an openly trans person with the people I love most for many years, I did always wonder when I’d come out publicly."

"Instagram is a weird space. I wanted to encapsulate the feelings I had towards my trans identity in one post but that’s really not why anyone is on here, including myself," Quinn continued. "So INSTEAD I want to be visible to queer folx who don’t see people like them on their feed. I know it saved my life years ago. I want to challenge cis folks ( if you don’t know what cis means, that’s probably you!!!) to be better allies."

Quinn then included ways her followers could help out the community on social media.

"It’s a process, and I know it won’t be perfect, but if I can encourage you to start then it’s something," Quinn wrote.

"Put your pronouns in your bio," Quinn suggested. "Follow/ listen to other trans/[non-binary] voices... [and] practice using gender-neutral pronouns with friends/in a mirror."

Quinn also suggested others recognize when they're "making assumptions about people in public/ bathrooms/ any space" and to vote for the upcoming presidential election.

According to Outsports, Quinn had previously posted LGBTQ-themed pictures to Instagram, but had never come out as transgender to social media until this week.

Quinn is currently on loan and is playing for the Swedish team Vittsjö GIK, the outlet said.

In 2015, Chris Mosier earned a spot on the Team USA sprint duathlon men’s team for the 2016 World Championship – becoming the first out transgender athlete to qualify for a U.S. national team.