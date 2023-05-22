Real Madrid Files Hate Crime Complaint After Vinicius Junior Faces More Racist Chants From Fans

There have been nine complaints in the last two years about fans racially abusing the 22-year-old Brazilian star, who is said to be "at the limit" with the Spanish league

By
Sean Neumann
Sean Neumann

Sean Neumann is a journalist from Chicago, Ill.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 22, 2023 03:05 PM
MADRID, SPAIN - MARCH 15: Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid looks on during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 leg two match between Real Madrid and Liverpool FC at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on March 15, 2023 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)
Vinicius Junior. Photo: Denis Doyle/Getty

Real Madrid has filed a hate crime complaint with local authorities in Spain after fans at a game in Valencia hurled racist taunts towards player Vinicius Junior.

The latest incident of fans' racist taunting towards the 22-year-old Brazilian soccer star has engulfed the sport and has been condemned by players, coaches, and politicians around the world.

The game Sunday, between Real Madrid and Valencia, was stopped for several minutes as Vinicius Junior pointed out at least one individual fan sitting behind the net who he told LaLiga referees was responsible for using racist insults.

After the game resumed, the crowd made racist chants towards Vinicius Junior, who is Black.

"It wasn't the first time, not the second and not the third," Vinicius wrote in an Instagram post after the game. "Racism is normal in LaLiga. The competition thinks it's normal, so does the Federation and the opponents encourage it. I am so sorry. The championship that once belonged to Ronaldinho, Ronaldo, Cristiano and Messi, today belongs to the racists."

Real Madrid condemned the fans' actions in a statement, calling their words "a direct attack on the coexistence model of our social and democratic state of law." The club said it filed a hate crime complaint with the State Attorney General's Office. In their own statement, Valencia also condemned their fans' racist taunts and said those responsible will be banned "for life," adding that Sunday's incident "has no place in football."

This is the ninth complaint about racial abuse towards Vinicius Junior in the past two seasons, according to ESPN. The outlet reported Vinicius Junior has considered leaving Real Madrid because of the repeated racist incidents, with one source telling ESPN the star player is "at the limit."

LaLiga president Javier Tebas responded to Vinicius Junior's post-game remarks on Twitter, claiming, "neither Spain nor LaLiga are racist" and saying the player's categorizations were "unfair."

But most figures backed Vinicius Junior after the game, including Brazil President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. The president pleaded with soccer officials and federations "take measures so we don't allow racism and facism to take over" the game, according to The Associated Press.

"It is not fair that a poor boy who is winning in his life, becoming one of the best in the world, certainly the best at Real Madrid, is insulted in every stadium he goes to," the Brazilian president said.

VIGO, SPAIN - AUGUST 20: Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid CF in action during the LaLiga Santander match between RC Celta de Vigo and Real Madrid CF at Estadio Balaidos on August 20, 2022 in Vigo, Spain. (Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)
Vinicius Junior. Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Vinicius Junior's management agency. TFM, also spoke out against the repeated incidents.

"This is just another reflection of what has been seen throughout this [LaLiga] season, in which it became clear to the world that in entire Spain, they do not accept the role of a young black man," the agency wrote in an Instagram post. "Who do not accept that the most decisive and relevant athlete in [LaLiga] is a young black man."

"This has gone beyond football and this is not the first time," Luis Rubiales, the head of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, said in a statement, adding that "Spain has a problem with racism."

"This is an educational problem in our country, of racism," Rubiales said, "and while we have one fan or any group of fans insulting players because of their sexual orientation or the color of their skin, then we have a serious problem that stains an entire team, all fans and this entire country."

Related Articles
230516 SoFi Draft Lab Influencer Dinner Joseph Baura
Erin Foster Praises Los Angeles Rams for 'Highlighting Cool Women' at Team's Draft House (Exclusive)
Carmelo Anthony
NBA Star Carmelo Anthony Announces His Retirement: 'My Story Has Always Been More Than Basketball'
Mac Jones Has ‘Sparkling’ Night Out With Girlfriend Sophia Scott at Taylor Swift Concert
Patriots' Mac Jones Has 'Sparkling' Night Out with Girlfriend Sophie Scott at Taylor Swift Concert
Michael Block of the United States, PGA of America Club Professional, celebrates with Low Club Professional trophy after the final round of the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club on May 21, 2023 in Rochester, New York.
Golf Instructor Michael Block Sinks Hole-in-One at PGA Championship: 'I'm Very, Very Lucky'
Gerard Piqué Shares Rare Photo with Girlfriend Clara Chia Marti Following Shakira Split
Gerard Piqué Shares Rare Photo with Girlfriend Clara Chia Marti Following Shakira Split
Brittney Griner
Brittney Griner Yells 'I'm Back!' After Draining 3-Pointer in First Home Game
TOPSHOT - A woman is held by other as she cries following a stampede during a football match between Alianza and FAS at Cuscatlan stadium in San Salvador, on May 20, 2023. Nine people were killed May 20, 2023 in a stampede at an El Salvador stadium where soccer fans had gathered to watch a local tournament, police said. (Photo by Milton FLORES / AFP) (Photo by MILTON FLORES/AFP via Getty Images)
At Least 12 Dead, More Than 100 Injured in Stampede at Soccer Stadium in El Salvador
Jack Nicholson Attends Yet Another Lakers Game as Denver Nears Knocking L.A. Out of Playoffs
Jack Nicholson Attends Fourth Lakers Game as Denver Nears Knocking L.A. Out of Playoffs
Brittney Griner Plays First WNBA Since Russian Imprisonment
Brittney Griner Plays First WNBA Game Since Russian Imprisonment
Jim Brown
Jim Brown, NFL Legend, Civil Rights Activist and Actor, Dead at 87
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 20: Travis Kelce attends the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
Travis Kelce Says He's 'Definitely Interested' in Doing More Acting After Hosting 'SNL' (Exclusive)
https://www.instagram.com/p/CsZbub9uEh_/ Verified A Sisterhood 🧡 The @la_sparks welcome @brittneyyevettegriner back for their first matchup of the season this Friday, May 19th at 11 pm/ET on @espn #BGisBack Edited · 19h; PHOENIX, AZ - May 03: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury poses for a portrait during WNBA Media Day at Footprint Center on May 3, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Barry Gossage / NBAE via Getty Images)
L.A. Sparks Players Share Love for Brittney Griner as They Prepare to Face Off in Her First Game Back
Angel Reese and Olivia Dunne attend the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue release party
Angel Reese and Olivia Dunne Pose Together at 'SI Swimsuit' Issue Party: 'LSU's FINESTTTT'
Michael Arthur "Micky" Geller
Champion College Waterskier Michael 'Micky' Geller Dead at 18: 'Overwhelmed with Sadness'
Lebron James comes onto the court to congratulate his son Bronny James (0) point guard for Sierra Canyon after his team won against St. Vincent-St. Mary during The Chosen - 1's Invitational High School Basketball Showcase at the Staples Center on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA.
LeBron James Is 'So Damn Happy and Proud' as Son Bronny Signs Letter of Intent for USC Basketball
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 14: Playing Captain Tiger Woods of the United States team and girlfriend Erica Herman look on during Saturday four-ball matches on day three of the 2019 Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne Golf Course on December 14, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)
Judge Rules in Favor of Tiger Woods, Says Ex-Girlfriend Erica Herman Can't Get Out of NDA