Former NHL Goalie Ray Emery, 35, Drowns While Swimming in Lake Ontario

Ray Emery, a former NHL goalkeeper, has died at age 35 after drowning in Lake Ontario, police confirmed.
The incident occurred on Sunday, according to a tweet from the Hamilton Police Service in Hamilton, Ontario. Emery was reported missing after 6:00 a.m. local time, and his body was found at 2:50 p.m. in Hamilton Harbour.
Before confirming Emery’s identity, Hamilton Police tweeted that they were searching for a “missing male swimmer” and had requested assistance near the Leander Boat Club from a dive unit.
In a statement to The Hamilton Spectator, the Hamilton Police Service’s Inspector Marty Schulenberg said that foul play was not suspected, adding, “We do believe this is a case of misadventure.”
Emery was with others on a friend’s boat at the Royal Hamilton Yacht Club before he entered the water around 6:19 a.m. local time, the outlet reported.
“Mr. Emery had gone for a swim and did not surface after he dove in the water,” Schulenberg commented to the Spectator. “All of the events leading up to him diving in are still part of our investigation.”
The Hamilton Police and the Ontario Coroner’s office declined to comment further to PEOPLE.
Emery played for the Ottawa Senators, the Philadelphia Flyers, the Anaheim Ducks, and the Chicago Blackhawks over the course of his 11-season career, the Chicago Tribune reported.
After the news broke, tributes poured in for Emery from his peers in the NHL. Flyers player Claude Giroux wrote, “Ray was a great teammate and an even better friend. Rest in peace Razor. I’ll miss you man.”
Added former NHL player Paul Bissonette, “Such sad news about Ray Emery. He will be greatly missed. An incredible teammate with a huge heart.”
Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas called Emery’s death “sad and shocking.”
Added Dubas, “Ray’s smile and intelligence made him a magnetic personality. You always rooted for him to reach his vast potential even as he went through the many ups and downs of his playing career.”