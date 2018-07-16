Former NHL Goalie Ray Emery, 35, Drowns While Swimming in Lake Ontario

Ray Emery, a former NHL goalkeeper, has died at age 35 after drowning in Lake Ontario, police confirmed.

The incident occurred on Sunday, according to a tweet from the Hamilton Police Service in Hamilton, Ontario. Emery was reported missing after 6:00 a.m. local time, and his body was found at 2:50 p.m. in Hamilton Harbour.

At 2:50 pm, HPS recovered the body of former @NHL player Ray Emery, 35. Emery was reported missing just after 6:00 am in #HamOnt harbour. His body was recovered in close proximity to where he was last seen. Family has been notified. Cause of death to be confirmed pending a PM. — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) July 15, 2018

Before confirming Emery’s identity, Hamilton Police tweeted that they were searching for a “missing male swimmer” and had requested assistance near the Leander Boat Club from a dive unit.

HPS continues to search for missing male swimmer. Based on when the swimmer was last seen, we’ve requested assistance from @NiagRegPolice Dive Unit in locating the missing male near #HamOnt Leander Boat Club. Marine traffic near the area continues to be affected. — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) July 15, 2018

In a statement to The Hamilton Spectator, the Hamilton Police Service’s Inspector Marty Schulenberg said that foul play was not suspected, adding, “We do believe this is a case of misadventure.”

Emery was with others on a friend’s boat at the Royal Hamilton Yacht Club before he entered the water around 6:19 a.m. local time, the outlet reported.

“Mr. Emery had gone for a swim and did not surface after he dove in the water,” Schulenberg commented to the Spectator. “All of the events leading up to him diving in are still part of our investigation.”

The Hamilton Police and the Ontario Coroner’s office declined to comment further to PEOPLE.

Dale MacMillan/Getty Images

Emery played for the Ottawa Senators, the Philadelphia Flyers, the Anaheim Ducks, and the Chicago Blackhawks over the course of his 11-season career, the Chicago Tribune reported.

After the news broke, tributes poured in for Emery from his peers in the NHL. Flyers player Claude Giroux wrote, “Ray was a great teammate and an even better friend. Rest in peace Razor. I’ll miss you man.”

Added former NHL player Paul Bissonette, “Such sad news about Ray Emery. He will be greatly missed. An incredible teammate with a huge heart.”

Ray was a great teammate and an even better friend. Rest in peace Razor. I’ll miss you man. pic.twitter.com/NNHNc1Swyd — Claude Giroux (@28CGiroux) July 15, 2018

Such sad news about Ray Emery. He will be greatly missed. An incredible teammate with a huge heart. — Paul Bissonnette (@BizNasty2point0) July 15, 2018

Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas called Emery’s death “sad and shocking.”

On the passing of Ray Emery… pic.twitter.com/aR17IBFE0d — Kyle Dubas (@kyledubas) July 15, 2018

Added Dubas, “Ray’s smile and intelligence made him a magnetic personality. You always rooted for him to reach his vast potential even as he went through the many ups and downs of his playing career.”