Ray Allen Grows Out Hair and Challenges Other Balding Former NBA Stars to Do the Same

Image zoom Ray Allen / Instagram

The coronavirus pandemic has led to a new look for a basketball legend, and he hopes it’s a trend that catches on around the league.

Two-time NBA champion Ray Allen revealed on social media Wednesday that he’s embracing his receding hairline during the coronavirus outbreak. The 44-year-old, who typically shaves his head, posted a selfie that revealed he hasn’t done so for days. Allen called the look the “Jefferson” in reference to the character George Jefferson from All in the Family.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I wasn’t gonna post this but two tears in a bucket! This is where I’m at with it. Lol So I’m gonna ride #myJefferson out until the ‘Rona’ kicks rocks!” Allen wrote in a post to Instagram.

Allen explained that he has cut his own hair his entire life, and that it’s been hard to not use clippers on his hair.

“When I look back at these pics I will remember the Rona!” he said in his post.

But Allen doesn’t want to go it alone and challenged several other NBA greats to grow out their hair during the coronavirus lockdown.

“I nominate all my bald or going bald brothers to let it grow out,” he wrote. “Y’all know who you are!”

RELATED: Stephen Curry Surprises Coronavirus Nurses at Oakland Hospital with FaceTime Call

Image zoom Ray Allen called out LeBron James during his challenge Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Allen then went on to tag former NBA players Richard Jefferson, Carlos Arroyo, Richard Hamilton, Carlos Boozer, Shaquille O’Neal, Stephon Marbury, Damien Wilkins, Jermaine O’Neal and comedian Chris Spencer.

He also called out one current NBA player to try the challenge — Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.

RELATED: NBA All-Stars Chris Paul and Trae Young to Compete in ESPN H-O-R-S-E Tournament Starting This Weekend

It seems Shaquille O’Neal may have already beat Allen to the challenge, though.

In early March, the NBA legend grew out his receding hairline after losing a bet to Dwyane Wade.

RELATED: Shaquille O’Neal Hilariously Reveals Hairline After Losing a Bet to Dwyane Wade: ‘I Look Good’

“I look good, and I’m proud to do it,” Shaquille O’Neal said at the time. “And I’m keeping it all week.”

While the NBA is still on hiatus during the outbreak, the league announced a televised H-O-R-S-E shooting competition is in the works with All-Stars Chris Paul of the Oklahoma City Thunder, Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks, and others, set for April 12.