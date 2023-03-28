Ravens' QB Lamar Jackson Shares 'Letter to My Fans' After Requesting Trade from Baltimore 

"[The Baltimore] Ravens has not been interested in meeting my value... Everyone that's met me or been around me know I love the game of football and my dream is to help a team win the Super Bowl," Lamar tweeted Monday

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on March 28, 2023 11:21 AM
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) watches from the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game
Photo: Phelan M Ebenhack/AP/Shutterstock

NFL player Lamar Jackson revealed his plans to leave the Baltimore Ravens on Monday.

The Baltimore Raven quarterback and 2019 MVP shared the news in an emotional letter posted on Twitter dedicated to his fans, saying that he made the call after deciding what "was best" for him and his family.

"As of March 2nd I requested a trade from the Ravens organization for which the Ravens has not been interested in meeting my value. [Any] and everyone [that] has met me or been around me know I love the game of football and my dream is to help a team win the Super Bowl," he wrote on Twitter.

"You all are great but I had to make a business decision that was best for my family and I. No matter how far I go or where my career takes me, I'll continue to be close to my fans of Baltimore Flock nation and the entire State of Maryland. You'll See me again," he added.

When asked about Jackson's letter on Monday, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said he hadn't been aware of it, but would be keeping an eye on what happens.

"I haven't seen the tweet. It's an ongoing process," Harbaugh said, per ESPN. "I'm following it very closely, just like everyone else here. I'm looking forward to a resolution."

"I don't know what direction it's going to go," Harbaugh continued. "I don't have a crystal ball. I can't tell the future. But I know whatever happens is going to be good. It's going to be okay. I have my hopes. I love Lamar Jackson."

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson throws a pass during a Sept. 11 game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium
Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

He told reporters that he was still building an offensive team around Jackson for the new season and was "hopeful" about Jackson getting back and working with the team.

Ravens' general manager Eric DeCosta also echoed similar sentiments in a statement to CNN in response to Jackson's tweet.

"We will continue to negotiate in good faith with Lamar, and we are hopeful that we can strike a long-term deal that is fair to both Lamar and the Ravens," DeCosta told CNN in a statement. "Our ultimate goal is to build a championship team with Lamar Jackson leading the way for many years to come."

The Baltimore Ravens placed a non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson on March 7, after failing to come to a new agreement on a new contract, which means that he would be able to negotiate a deal with other teams, according to CNN.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) during the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Jacksonville Jaguars
David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

In September, sources told ESPN that Jackson turned down a hefty offer from Baltimore that included a guaranteed $133 million at signing, $175 million for injury and $200 million in total guarantees if he played on the roster on the fifth day of 2026's NFL League.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

However, ESPN reported that Jackson wanted a deal similar to Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, who has a five-year contract with $230 million guaranteed.

As for where Jackson could land next, Sports Illustrated reporter Albert Breer tweeted that Patriots' owner Robert Kraft received a text from musician Meek Mill that Jackson was interested in coming to New England to play for the Patriots. Kraft reportedly told him in response that that decision would be up to head coach Bill Belichick.

Related Articles
Lamar Jackson
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Says He's on 'Road to Recovery' Ahead of Playoff Game: 'Wish I Could Be Out There'
Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens hugs head coach John Harbaugh against the Kansas City Chiefs after an NFL game at M&T Bank Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland.
Ravens Coach John Harbaugh Said He Spoke With QB Lamar Jackson Over His Vulgar Twitter Exchange
Russell Wilson, Pete Carroll
Russell Wilson Denies Report He Asked Seahawks to Fire Coach Pete Carroll: 'I Love Pete'
Tom Brady #12 of Tampa Bay Buccaneers answers questions at a press conference following the 2022 Buccaneers minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center on June 09, 2022 in Tampa, Florida.
New England Patriots Share Hilarious Reaction to Tom Brady's Retirement News 
Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce are both three-time All-Pro picks and each has won a Super Bowl. The big advantage: Travis is 2-0 against his older brother. The Kelce brothers face off one more time when the Philadelphia Eagles (1-2) host the Kansas City Chiefs (1-2) on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2021 Chiefs Eagles Preview Football, Kansas City, United States - 17 Sep 2017
31 Sets of Siblings Who've Competed in the NFL in the Last 10 Years
Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 1, 2023 in Landover, Maryland
Quarterback Deshaun Watson: His Lawsuits, Suspension and NFL Reinstatement
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers speaks to the media after losing to the Dallas Cowboys 31-14 in the NFC Wild Card playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2023 in Tampa, Florida.
Tom Brady Waiting Until 2024 to Start Fox Sports Broadcasting Gig — but Emphasizes He's Done Playing
Tom Brady
Life After Football: The Notable Second Acts of NFL Stars
ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 08: A patch in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals and remains in intensive care. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
Buffalo Bills Honor Damar Hamlin in Team's First Game Since Player's on-Field Medical Emergency
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepares for a game against the Arizona Cardinals
Tom Brady Says 'I'm Going to Take My Time' Before Deciding to Retire for Good: 'That's It for Me'
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks into the stands before the regular season game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 27, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
Tom Brady Could Return to Patriots, NFL Insider Speculates, but Team Is Happy with QB Mac Jones
AFC Championship Football, Foxborough, USA - 21 Jan 2018
Tom Brady 'Impressed' with Bill Belichick and Patriots, Says He Watches Team 'Every Week'
Colin Kaepernick waits to walk onto the field for the coin toss prior to the Michigan spring football game at Michigan Stadium on April 2, 2022 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Kaepernick was honorary captain for the game.
Colin Kaepernick Joined by Spike Lee, Ex-49ers Coach Jim Harbaugh for Throwing Exhibition
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers walks off the field after defeating the Atlanta Falcons 21-15 at Raymond James Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Tampa, Florida.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Coach Denies Special Treatment for Tom Brady: 'He Works as Hard as Anybody'
Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns
Baker Mayfield Says He '100 Percent' Feels 'Disrespected' by Browns After Deshaun Watson Trade
Image
Bill Belichick 'Couldn't Stop Saying How Good' Former Patriot Vince Wilfork Looks After Weight Loss