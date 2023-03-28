Ravens' QB Lamar Jackson Shares 'Letter to My Fans' After Requesting Trade from Baltimore 

NFL player Lamar Jackson revealed his plans to leave the Baltimore Ravens on Monday.

The Baltimore Raven quarterback and 2019 MVP shared the news in an emotional letter posted on Twitter dedicated to his fans, saying that he made the call after deciding what "was best" for him and his family.

"As of March 2nd I requested a trade from the Ravens organization for which the Ravens has not been interested in meeting my value. [Any] and everyone [that] has met me or been around me know I love the game of football and my dream is to help a team win the Super Bowl," he wrote on Twitter.

"You all are great but I had to make a business decision that was best for my family and I. No matter how far I go or where my career takes me, I'll continue to be close to my fans of Baltimore Flock nation and the entire State of Maryland. You'll See me again," he added.

When asked about Jackson's letter on Monday, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said he hadn't been aware of it, but would be keeping an eye on what happens.

"I haven't seen the tweet. It's an ongoing process," Harbaugh said, per ESPN. "I'm following it very closely, just like everyone else here. I'm looking forward to a resolution."

"I don't know what direction it's going to go," Harbaugh continued. "I don't have a crystal ball. I can't tell the future. But I know whatever happens is going to be good. It's going to be okay. I have my hopes. I love Lamar Jackson."

He told reporters that he was still building an offensive team around Jackson for the new season and was "hopeful" about Jackson getting back and working with the team.

Ravens' general manager Eric DeCosta also echoed similar sentiments in a statement to CNN in response to Jackson's tweet.

"We will continue to negotiate in good faith with Lamar, and we are hopeful that we can strike a long-term deal that is fair to both Lamar and the Ravens," DeCosta told CNN in a statement. "Our ultimate goal is to build a championship team with Lamar Jackson leading the way for many years to come."

The Baltimore Ravens placed a non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson on March 7, after failing to come to a new agreement on a new contract, which means that he would be able to negotiate a deal with other teams, according to CNN.

In September, sources told ESPN that Jackson turned down a hefty offer from Baltimore that included a guaranteed $133 million at signing, $175 million for injury and $200 million in total guarantees if he played on the roster on the fifth day of 2026's NFL League.

However, ESPN reported that Jackson wanted a deal similar to Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, who has a five-year contract with $230 million guaranteed.

As for where Jackson could land next, Sports Illustrated reporter Albert Breer tweeted that Patriots' owner Robert Kraft received a text from musician Meek Mill that Jackson was interested in coming to New England to play for the Patriots. Kraft reportedly told him in response that that decision would be up to head coach Bill Belichick.