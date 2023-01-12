Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Says He's on 'Road to Recovery' Ahead of Playoff Game: 'Wish I Could Be Out There'

The NFL star sustained a knee injury during the first quarter of the Ravens game against the Broncos

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 12, 2023 09:30 PM
Lamar Jackson
Photo: Bryan Woolston/Getty

Lamar Jackson is taking time to heal.

On Thursday, the Baltimore Ravens quarterback provided his first health update following a knee injury he sustained during the Ravens' Week 13 game against the Denver Broncos.

"I want to give you all an update as I am in the recovery process. I've suffered a PCL grade 2 sprain on the borderline of a strain 3," explained the 26-year-old NFL star in a Twitter thread. "There is still inflammation surrounding my knee and my knee remains unstable."

During the Dec. 4 game, the team reported on their social media account that Jackson was "questionable to return" after taking a sack during the first quarter. After being sidelined for the remainder of the game, head coach John Harbaugh told reporters in a post-game conference shared by the NFL Network that it didn't appear to be "a season-ending type of knee" injury.

"We'll get more tests tomorrow and let you know how long it's going to be. We'll see," he said. "Hopefully have something for you tomorrow afternoon, certainly by Wednesday be more definitive. But it's going to be a number. You know, days to weeks, we'll see. We'll see if he can go back this week. If not, he'll be sometime after that shortly."

While Jackson did not indicate the date of his return, he expressed in Thursday's Twitter update that he remains in good spirits as he continues his treatments "on the road to recovery." The long-awaited update comes as the Ravens head into a Wild Card matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Jackson added: "I wish I could be out there with my guys more than anything but I can't give a 100% of myself to my guys and fans I'm still hopeful we still have a chance."

Lamar Jackson
Lamar Jackson. Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Backup quarterback Tyler Hunter has stepped up as the team's starter as Jackson remains in recovery.

After the Ravens Dec. 24 game against the Falcons, Coach Harbaugh added that the team is waiting to get the okay from doctors for Jackson to make his return to the field.

"When the player and the docs come back and say, 'Hey, it's time,' then [as] coaches, we build him into the game plan," Harbaugh said in an interview with NFL.com. "That's really how [it works]. To think about it beyond that is just kind of a waste of energy and time."

Related Articles
BALTIMORE, MD - OCTOBER 02: Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) waits for the game to start during the Buffalo Bills versus Baltimore Ravens NFL game at M&T Bank Stadium on October 2, 2022 in Baltimore, MD. (Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Bills-Bengals Game Will Not Be Resumed After Damar Hamlin Went into Cardiac Arrest, NFL Says
ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 08: A patch in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals and remains in intensive care. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
Buffalo Bills Honor Damar Hamlin in Team's First Game Since Player's on-Field Medical Emergency
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 25: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills looks on prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)
Damar Hamlin Shares Gratitude in First Public Message Since Medical Emergency: 'Keep Praying for Me'
ORCHARD PARK, NY - AUGUST 28: Damar Hamlin #31 of the Buffalo Bills before a game against the Green Bay Packers at Highmark Stadium on August 28, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
Buffalo Bills Confirm Damar Hamlin 'Suffered Cardiac Arrest' Playing Cincinnati Bengals
All NFL teams changed their Twitter profile picture to 'Pray for Damar'
All 32 NFL Teams Change Twitter Pictures to 'Pray for Damar' as He Remains in Critical Condition
ORCHARD PARK, NY - SEPTEMBER 19: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills after a game against the Tennessee Titans at Highmark Stadium on September 19, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
All NFL Teams to Wear 'Love for Damar 3' Shirts in Support of Hamlin, Commissioner Goodell Says
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Emilee Chinn/AP/Shutterstock (13437097dc) Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) drops back to pass during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, in Cincinnati Dolphins Bengals Football, Cincinnati, United States - 29 Sep 2022
Tua Tagovailoa: Former NFL Players Urge Dolphins QB to Sit Rest of Season After Latest Concussion
Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin (3) leaves the field after an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, in Foxborough, Mass. Hamlin was in critical condition early Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, after the Bills say his heart stopped following a tackle during the Monday Night Football game, which was indefinitely postponed Bills Hamlin Injury Football, Foxborough, United States - 01 Dec 2022
All About Bills Safety Damar Hamlin: From Pennsylvania Kid to NFL Starter
This is a 2022 photo of Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills NFL football team. This image reflects the Buffalo Bills active roster as of when this image was taken Buffalo Bills 2022 Football Headshots, Orchard Park, United States - 13 Jun 2022
Bills' Damar Hamlin Is Awake and 'Has Shown Remarkable Improvement,' but Is 'Still Critically Ill'
CINCINNATI, OHIO - JANUARY 02: Quarterback Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals and Jordan Poyer #21 of the Buffalo Bills take a knee after Damar Hamlin #3 of the Bills collapsed following making a tackle during the first quarter at Paycor Stadium on January 02, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Bengals QB Joe Burrow Says Playing Next Game 'Is Going to Be Tough' After Damar Hamlin's Collapse
Buffalo Bills Stefon Diggs, Damar Hamlin
Buffalo Bills Players Stay to Visit Damar Hamlin in the Hospital After His Cardiac Arrest
ORCHARD PARK, NY - SEPTEMBER 19: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills after a game against the Tennessee Titans at Highmark Stadium on September 19, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
Bills-Bengals Game Postponed After Damar Hamlin's Collapse Will Not Happen This Week, NFL Says
Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) celebrates after the Georgia Bulldogs defeat the TCU Horned Frogs 65-7 in the College Football Playoff National Championship game
Georgia Crushes TCU to Win Second Straight College Football Championship: 'They Weren't Going to Lose'
Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott addresses media following Damar Hamlin update
Buffalo Bills Coach Sean McDermott Says Damar Hamlin's Prognosis Is 'Very Encouraging'
Rodney Thomas II #25 of the Indianapolis Colts; Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin
Indianapolis Colts' Rodney Thomas II Has 'No Doubt' Damar Hamlin Will Recover: 'We All Got Him'
Randy Gregory, Oday Aboushi
Suspensions from Denver Broncos-Los Angeles Rams Post-Game Altercation Reduced to Fines