Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Says He's on 'Road to Recovery' Ahead of Playoff Game: 'Wish I Could Be Out There'

Lamar Jackson is taking time to heal.

On Thursday, the Baltimore Ravens quarterback provided his first health update following a knee injury he sustained during the Ravens' Week 13 game against the Denver Broncos.

"I want to give you all an update as I am in the recovery process. I've suffered a PCL grade 2 sprain on the borderline of a strain 3," explained the 26-year-old NFL star in a Twitter thread. "There is still inflammation surrounding my knee and my knee remains unstable."

During the Dec. 4 game, the team reported on their social media account that Jackson was "questionable to return" after taking a sack during the first quarter. After being sidelined for the remainder of the game, head coach John Harbaugh told reporters in a post-game conference shared by the NFL Network that it didn't appear to be "a season-ending type of knee" injury.

"We'll get more tests tomorrow and let you know how long it's going to be. We'll see," he said. "Hopefully have something for you tomorrow afternoon, certainly by Wednesday be more definitive. But it's going to be a number. You know, days to weeks, we'll see. We'll see if he can go back this week. If not, he'll be sometime after that shortly."

While Jackson did not indicate the date of his return, he expressed in Thursday's Twitter update that he remains in good spirits as he continues his treatments "on the road to recovery." The long-awaited update comes as the Ravens head into a Wild Card matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Jackson added: "I wish I could be out there with my guys more than anything but I can't give a 100% of myself to my guys and fans I'm still hopeful we still have a chance."

Lamar Jackson. Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Backup quarterback Tyler Hunter has stepped up as the team's starter as Jackson remains in recovery.

After the Ravens Dec. 24 game against the Falcons, Coach Harbaugh added that the team is waiting to get the okay from doctors for Jackson to make his return to the field.

"When the player and the docs come back and say, 'Hey, it's time,' then [as] coaches, we build him into the game plan," Harbaugh said in an interview with NFL.com. "That's really how [it works]. To think about it beyond that is just kind of a waste of energy and time."