Ravens Coach John Harbaugh Said He Spoke With QB Lamar Jackson Over His Vulgar Twitter Exchange

Harbaugh said Jackson was "baited" on Twitter, leading to an offensive response by the Baltimore Ravens quarterback

By
Published on November 29, 2022 12:48 PM
Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens hugs head coach John Harbaugh against the Kansas City Chiefs after an NFL game at M&T Bank Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland.
Photo: Cooper Neill/Getty

Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh said he spoke with quarterback Lamar Jackson on Monday morning over his offensive Twitter exchange on Sunday.

"[I] just beg guys to not to get into the Twitter world right after the game, especially after a loss," Harbaugh said of his golden rule for players. "It's never going to be positive. It's not going to be a nice place, you know?"

"That's not the way he speaks," he said of Jackson's "out of character" exchange with a critic. "It's not the way he talks. It's not the words he ever uses. I've never heard him say things like that before," Harbaugh reiterated.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) and John Harbaugh takes the field to face the New York Giants during an NFL football game, in East Rutherford, N.J Ravens Giants Football, East Rutherford, United States - 16 Oct 2022
Adam Hunger/AP/Shutterstock

On Sunday, after Baltimore lost 28-27 to the Jacksonville Jaguars, a person tweeted that "someone asked for over $250 million guaranteed like [Jackson] ... games like this should not come down to Justin Tucker," the Ravens' kicker. The Twitter user then went on to suggest that the Ravens should let Jackson "walk" and "spend that money on a well rounded team."

Jackson shot back saying the fan "never smelt a football field," and went off using profanity and another offensive phrase in the heated response.

"You get trapped sometimes by someone that's baiting you just a little bit," Harbaugh said of Jackson's retorts. "And you can't live there. I think that's not a place he wants to be and that's certainly not things that he wants to say."

"He wants to win, I'm sure he is frustrated just like we all are," Harbaugh continued of the team's Sunday loss, which broke their four-game winning streak. "And that's just a place you don't want to live right after a game. And I know he understands that."

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) talks with head coach John Harbaugh, right, after an NFL football game against the New York Jets, in Baltimore. The Ravens won 42-21 Jets Ravens Football, Baltimore, USA - 12 Dec 2019
Nick Wass/AP/Shutterstock

When part of the since-deleted Tweet was described as "anti-gay," Jackson had words for ESPN's account of the story.

"This is Defamation of my character, Because not once have I ever mentioned or disrespect anyone's Sexuality, sexual orientation, gender, Religion or Race. Your reaching..." Jackson tweeted on Monday.

"Lamar Jackson, you've been around him. He's got one of the biggest hearts of anybody I know," Harbaugh said, standing by his QB. "You all have seen him the way he treats people, the way he treats kids, the way he treats the media. And he is also one of the biggest competitors I've ever met. So those kind of conversations he takes very seriously."

Outsports.com, which covers LGBTQ sports topics, said that while Jackson "might not be homophobic," his comment was, according to the outlet. "He would have been better off apologizing for the tweet in the first place as opposed to trying to defend its contents."

