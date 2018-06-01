Rasual Butler Had Drugs & Alcohol in His System When He Crashed Killing Wife & Himself: Coroner

An autopsy report for former Los Angeles Clippers basketball player Rasual Butler indicated he had drugs and alcohol in his system when he crashed killing him and his wife, Leah LaBelle.

Butler had alcohol, marijuana, methamphetamine and painkillers in his system, according to an autopsy report from the Los Angeles County coroner’s office obtained by KTLA on Thursday.

The athlete, who was driving a Range Rover in late January, had a blood-alcohol level of .118, above the legal limit in California, the outlet reports. He died of multiple traumatic injuries.

Butler and LaBelle were in the Range Rover when the car flipped, hit multiple parking meters and slammed into a wall in January.

The couple was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police officers believe that Butler’s car was speeding before it lost control, according to TMZ at the time.

NBA athletes and celebrity fans paid tribute to Rasual, who played for the Heat, Hornets, Clippers, Bulls, Raptors, Pacers, Wizards and Spurs from 2002 to 2016.

LaBelle was a contestant on the third season of American Idol, where she came competed against Fantasia Barrino and Jennifer Hudson, placing in 12th in 2004.

Their memorial service was held in early February at Potter’s House, the Los Angeles Christian Church where they were longtime members.

Just days before his death, Butler praised his daughter, Raven, and expressed his love for her in a dedication shared on Instagram.

“Her Aura, spirit, style, creativity, intellect, passion and understanding for her age is a beautiful thing to watch as a very proud father! She understands things about being solid many adults struggle with!” the father of one wrote.

“@ray.svea I Love you with every single element of human anatomy that allows me to be here in the physical as your father, friend, partner and inspiration for everything driving me to be the ultimate best version of me,” he concluded.