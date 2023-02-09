Calgary Flames Defenseman Rasmus Andersson 'Is in Good Spirits' After Being Struck by Vehicle

Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson is "doing well" after being struck by a vehicle on Wednesday afternoon.

General manager Brad Treliving shared an update on Andersson's condition in a video shared through the team's social media accounts on Thursday, indicating that the incident occurred at approximately 6 p.m. ET on Wednesday as Andersson rode a scooter on his way to dinner in Detroit.

"[He was] going through a crosswalk," said Treliving. "The good news — and the most important thing — is that Ras is doing well. He was transported by ambulance to Detroit Receiving Hospital."

The NHL team is currently in Michigan to face off against the Detroit Red Wings in an away game at the Little Caesars Arena on Thursday night.

After Treliving confirmed that the 26-year-old hockey player was released from the hospital on Wednesday night and would sit out of Thursday's game, he added that the team is taking his recovery process "day-to-day."

Treliving explained, "He won't play tonight, and we'll take this real slow … Not anything that we're overly concerned about right now. But he got hit, so we're going to just see how things go over the course of the next 24 hours and just take our time."

A spokesperson for the Detroit Police Department confirmed to FOX 22 there was "no indication of any alcohol at all" and that there would be no arrests nor tickets issued.

Gerry Thomas/NHLI via Getty

The DPD did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Added Treliving in the team's update about Andersson: "He's doing well and is in good spirits. We've been lucky — very lucky. It certainly could have been a lot worse. ... We want to make sure that we thank all those that were involved [in the incident] and let everybody know that Rasmus is doing OK."

While Andersson, a second-round draft pick during the 2015–16 season, has not spoken publicly about Wednesday's incident, many have rallied around him and voiced their support.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Head coach Darryl Sutter said in a video shared to the team's Twitter account on Thursday: "I've had those calls before. It kind of puts it in perspective."

Expressed teammate Mikael Backlund in a separate video: "It could have been a lot worse. We're just happy he was OK. When he got back to the hotel, he was doing better. But yeah, very scary, scary moment, for sure."

He added, "Just hearing him say he was OK made us feel a lot better. Going to see him, too, talking to him, [asking him] what he went through, it was very relieving that he was OK."