Rare Tom Brady Rookie Card Sells for Record-Breaking $1.2 Million

The card from the 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Ticket collection is one of just 100 in existence

Tom Brady is in high demand!

One of the football player's rookie cards from the 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Ticket collection sold for $1.2 million, making it the highest-selling football card ever, PWCC Marketplace announced on Thursday.

The card, which is one of just 100 in existence, was purchased by longtime Brady fan James Parker.

"I lived in Boston for 10 years and so am a huge fan of Brady," Parker said in a statement. "The last Super Bowl win was just a mind-blowing accomplishment. I've also had a love of collecting cards since I was a kid."

Given Brady's uncontested status as GOAT in football, this card is an important piece of sports history and of any collection and I'm incredibly excited to now own 1 of only 100 of Brady's best rookie card."

Image zoom Tom Brady rookie card

This isn't the first one of Brady's elusive rookie cards to sell for a high price.

In 2019, another one sold for more than $400,000. At that time, it was also the highest amount ever paid for a football card.

In January of this year, the record was broken again when one of the cards was auctioned on eBay for $555,988, according to CNN.

The sale comes just one month after the longtime New England Patriot's legend won his seventh Super Bowl, this time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Patriots — with whom Brady, 43, spent 20 seasons before becoming a Buccaneer last year — sent the quarterback a message on Twitter after the Florida team's 31-9 win at Super Bowl LV.