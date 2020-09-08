Randy Couture and Girlfriend Injured in ATV Accident, UFC Fighter Will Undergo Surgery

The incident happened on Randy Couture's ranch just outside of Flagstaff, Arizona

Randy Couture and his girlfriend are on the mend after a scary ATV accident, his rep confirms to PEOPLE.

The UFC Hall of Famer and Mindy Robinson were involved in the accident on Tuesday night, his rep said. TMZ initially reported the news.

Couture's rep tells PEOPLE the incident occurred on the MMA champions' ranch just outside of Flagstaff, Arizona.

"As a result of the accident, later today, Randy will be having some orthopedic surgery. He (and Mindy) are expected to make a full recovery."

Last fall, Couture, 57, suffered a heart attack and underwent surgery to have a stent placed, MMA Fighting reported at the time.

“Contrary to recent rumors, I have not kicked the bucket yet,” Couture said in a statement at the time. “I am alive and well. Special thanks to the amazing staff at Cedars Sinai Hospital. From the ER to cardiac ICU thanks for taking care of me."

“I’m one of those people that has crazy thick blood and nominally high bad cholesterol. Unfortunately, those two factors combined to create a nice clot including my diagonal artery. The (catheterization laboratory) at Cedars got right on it, cleared it out and placed a stent in its place," he continued.