L.A. Rams Coach Sean McVay Weds Veronika Khomyn in Stunning Outdoor Ceremony

Sean McVay proposed to Veronika Khomyn during a vacation to France in June 2019

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay and Veronica Khomyn are married!

Four months after McVay, 36, led the Rams to a Super Bowl victory, he and Khomyn, 32, tied the knot on Saturday in a stunning outdoor ceremony.

Khomyn walked down the aisle in a glamorous white gown that featured a long veil, while McVay, 36, wore a classic black tuxedo.

The Ukrainian model reposted videos of the affair on her Instagram Story Sunday, which were shared by loved ones in attendance.

In one clip, Khomyn is seen walking down the aisle while carrying a bouquet of flowers. Another video sees McVay and his wife jamming together with the caption "Mr. and Mrs. McVay" written below.

L.A. Rams Coach Sean McVay Weds Veronika Khomyn. https://www.instagram.com/stories/veronika.khomyn/2853867955401064154/?hl=en Credit: Veronika Khomyn/Instagram

McVay proposed to Khomyn during a getaway to France in June 2019. After the engagement, Khomyn posted a video to her Instagram Story of McVay kissing her on the cheek while she showed off her diamond ring.

"Can't wait to call him my husband," she wrote alongside the clip.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, McVay met Khomyn between 2011 and 2013 while he served as a coach for the Washington Football Team. At the time, she was a student at George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia, the outlet reported.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 13: Veronika Khomyn and Sean McVay attend the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

McVay later became the youngest NFL head coach in modern history when the Rams hired him in 2016. He was just 30 years old at the time.

Khomyn was by his side as he celebrated another milestone when the Rams won Super Bowl LVI against the Cincinnati Bengals in February. The day after the win, Khomyn shared a series of posts on Instagram that celebrated McVay's hard work and dedication.

"I've seen this guy grind nonstop. Day in and day out. No breaks," she wrote.

"He always puts everyone else first, and winning this Lombardi trophy for his team, his family, his friends … is a dream come true!!!" she continued. "I love you babe, you deserve this times a million."