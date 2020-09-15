Rams Coach Sean McVay Says NFL Mask Memo, 'Accountability Measures' Directed at Him

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay admitted that he’s likely responsible for the NFL’s Monday memo reinforcing face mask requirements for coaches and threatening discipline for those who do not comply.

“I figured that memo was directed at me,” McVay told reporters Monday evening, according to ESPN.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

During Sunday’s season opener against the Dallas Cowboys, the NFL coach was seen mainly with his face mask around his chin, going against the league’s guidelines put in place to help curb the spread of coronavirus.

“I've been getting blasted all day about it, so I just love it,” McVay said, before adding that he “will do better” when it comes to wearing a mask.

Image zoom Harry How/Getty

The NFL’s coronavirus safety protocol states that anyone with bench-area access, excluding the players, must wear face masks during games. The masks must fit securely across the nose and mouth.

The memo McVay referenced was sent out to all head coaches, general managers, and athletic trainers on Monday to reinforce the league’s rules, according to Sports Illustrated.

“We must remain vigilant and disciplined in following the processes and protocols put in place by not only the league, union and clubs, but also by state and local governments,” the memo from Troy Vincent, the NFL's executive vice president of football operations, said.

“The NFL-NFLPA Game Day Protocols, which reflects the advice of infectious disease experts, requires all individuals with bench area access (including coaches and members of the club medical staff) to wear face coverings at all times,” it continued. “Failure to adhere to this requirement will result in accountability measures being imposed against offending individuals and/or clubs.”

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the “accountability measures” will include fines for any offending teams.

“I was definitely one of the main culprits of not following what the league wants,” McVay said Monday. “I will definitely be aware of that and do better.”