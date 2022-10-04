Rams' Bobby Wagner Tackles Protestor with Pink Smoke Bomb During Monday Night Football

A protestor was blindsided by Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner after running onto the field

By
Published on October 4, 2022 12:56 PM
Bobby Wagner
Photo: Godofredo A Vásquez/AP/Shutterstock

A protestor is likely hurting today after he was tackled by Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner as he attempted to run down the field.

During a Monday Night Football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams, the man — identified by the controversial animal rights group Direct Action Everywhere as Alex Taylor — ran onto the field with a pink smoke bomb, briefly interrupting the game shortly before halftime.

He was chased by two security guards as he ran across the field in an orange T-shirt which read, "RightToRescue.com" and blue shorts, while pink smoke blew in the wind.

But once Taylor ran past the Rams sideline, Wagner, 32, did not waste any time and immediately pummeled him, knocking him down immediately.

Rams defensive tackle Takk McKinley also lent a helping hand, ensuring the end of the protestor's moment.

Bobby Wagner
Scott Taetsch/Getty

"That's not making a play," Wagner said after the game, according to ESPN. "That's just keeping it safe. You don't know what that fan got or what they're doing. You see it all the time, and we don't know what they're carrying in their pockets. It's whatever that little smoke stuff is, but that s--- could be dangerous."

"One of the guys on the other side, it looked like he got hurt, and security looked like he was struggling, so I was frustrated, so I took it out on him," the linebacker continued.

One video of the tackle raked up over 7 million views on social media in less than 24 hours.

Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III, who is now an ESPN analyst, was one of many who had a joke to make about the tackle.

He made a reference to the pink smoke bomb and tweeted, "Bobby Wagner don't care about your gender reveal. He's the Daddy now."

RELATED VIDEO: Tom Brady Apologizes After Breaking Tablet Before All-Out Brawl at Bucs vs. Saints Game

Taylor reportedly intended to raising awareness about a trial in which two of the group's members are facing charges for allegedly stealing five piglets from a Utah farm in 2017. Following the incident, the organization tweeted that Taylor was arrested at the stadium and has since been released.

Direct Action Everywhere noted that a similar protest took place last month during the season-opening Bills-Rams game, when two activists ran onto the field carrying smoke flares before being tackled by security.

NFL Hall of Famer Peyton Manning also commented on the hit on ESPN2's Manningcast.

Showing a replay of the moment, Manning, 46, yelled, "There he is! Yes, yes, that's we're talking about!"

"Wagner, a veteran, get 'em down, now get out and let these guys take over," he added.

Related Articles
Tom Brady Apologies After Breaking Tablet amid All-Out Brawl at Bucs/Saints Game. credit TSN
Tom Brady Apologizes for Breaking Tablet Before All-Out Brawl at Bucs vs. Saints Game
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Relationship Timeline
Bridget Moynahan and quarterback Tom Brady and arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Mortons on February 27, 2005 in West Hollywood, California
Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan's Relationship: A Look Back 
Peyton Manning
Peyton Manning on His 'Second Chapter' — Super Bowl Ads, 'SNL' and Maybe a 'Cameo' on 'Emily in Paris'
Zendaya Squarespace Commercial
Your Guide to Every Celeb-Studded Super Bowl Commercial Out There (So Far)
Myles Garrett
Browns' Myles Garrett Speaks Out After Game Brawl with Steelers' Mason Rudolph
celebs in Super Bowl commercials
Best Super Bowl Commercials of 2022: Pete Davidson, Lindsay Lohan and More Star in Game Day Ads
Adam Levine (R) and Behati Prinsloo attend the 87th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 22, 2015 in Hollywood, California
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's Relationship Timeline
Yahir Cancino
High School Football Player Dies After Going Unconscious During Game: 'We Love You So Much'
khloe kardashian and tristan thompson
Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's Relationship Timeline
Rachel Richardson Duke University Volleyball
Duke Volleyball Player Targeted with Racial Slurs During Game: 'She Felt Afraid'
Canadian Hockey Player Dies Mid-Game at 20
Canadian Hockey Captain, 20, Dies After Collapsing During Game: 'We Are All Broken'
Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley
Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley's Relationship Timeline
Olympics 2002 Figure Skating Scandal
Winter Olympics Rewind: Looking Back on 2002 'Skategate' Scandal That Transformed Figure Skating
Cyclist Lance Armstrong and Anna Hansen attend the Bloomberg & Vanity Fair cocktail reception following the 2011 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the residence of the French Ambassador on April 30, 2011 in Washington, DC.
Celebrities Who Had Secret Weddings
masked singer
'The Masked Singer:' Who's Been Revealed So Far?