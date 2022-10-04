Rams' Bobby Wagner Tackles Protestor with Pink Smoke Bomb During Monday Night Football

A protestor is likely hurting today after he was tackled by Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner as he attempted to run down the field.

During a Monday Night Football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams, the man — identified by the controversial animal rights group Direct Action Everywhere as Alex Taylor — ran onto the field with a pink smoke bomb, briefly interrupting the game shortly before halftime.

He was chased by two security guards as he ran across the field in an orange T-shirt which read, "RightToRescue.com" and blue shorts, while pink smoke blew in the wind.

But once Taylor ran past the Rams sideline, Wagner, 32, did not waste any time and immediately pummeled him, knocking him down immediately.

Rams defensive tackle Takk McKinley also lent a helping hand, ensuring the end of the protestor's moment.

Scott Taetsch/Getty

"That's not making a play," Wagner said after the game, according to ESPN. "That's just keeping it safe. You don't know what that fan got or what they're doing. You see it all the time, and we don't know what they're carrying in their pockets. It's whatever that little smoke stuff is, but that s--- could be dangerous."

"One of the guys on the other side, it looked like he got hurt, and security looked like he was struggling, so I was frustrated, so I took it out on him," the linebacker continued.

One video of the tackle raked up over 7 million views on social media in less than 24 hours.

Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III, who is now an ESPN analyst, was one of many who had a joke to make about the tackle.

He made a reference to the pink smoke bomb and tweeted, "Bobby Wagner don't care about your gender reveal. He's the Daddy now."

Taylor reportedly intended to raising awareness about a trial in which two of the group's members are facing charges for allegedly stealing five piglets from a Utah farm in 2017. Following the incident, the organization tweeted that Taylor was arrested at the stadium and has since been released.

Direct Action Everywhere noted that a similar protest took place last month during the season-opening Bills-Rams game, when two activists ran onto the field carrying smoke flares before being tackled by security.

NFL Hall of Famer Peyton Manning also commented on the hit on ESPN2's Manningcast.

Showing a replay of the moment, Manning, 46, yelled, "There he is! Yes, yes, that's we're talking about!"

"Wagner, a veteran, get 'em down, now get out and let these guys take over," he added.