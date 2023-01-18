Rams' Bobby Wagner Makes Generous Donation to Time for Change Foundation: 'I'm Really Passionate About It'

Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner is always looking for ways to give back to his community, he tells PEOPLE.

The 32-year-old NFL star recently made a generous donation to the Time for Change Foundation, which helps women "to recreate their life" after they've been incarcerated, in rehabilitation centers or domestic violence shelters, says founder Kim Carter.

Wagner chose to get involved with Time for Change largely because of Carter, a Top 10 CNN hero, who started the foundation in 2002, inspired by her own experiences as a formerly incarcerated woman.

Carter's "energy and the way that people rally around her and believe in her passion," was what stood out to Wagner initially. "I was really passionate about what she had accomplished and what she was trying to get done, it really spoke to me," he says.

Time for Change Foundation

Time for Change has grown immensely under Carter's leadership.

"We started off with one humble shelter and six beds," Carter says. "Today, I'm glad to say that we've grown and now have 19 locations."

Wagner's donation will go to supplying women with what the foundation calls "a starter kit" to developing a productive daily routine, says Carter.

"One of the things when we are helping women recreate their life is that they have to get their own apartments. So we have the shelter program, but they're actually being trained on how to have a home on their own. But when we get that unit, it is empty," she explains.

Now, appliances like refrigerators and necessities such as mattresses or towels and bedding will be provided — "Because of people like Bobby," says Carter. "Having the support from Bobby and what he's given to our organization allows us to give those families that starting kit," she adds.

Sean M. Haffey/Getty

Wagner tells PEOPLE that working with Carter has been "really inspiring and impactful" for him so far, much in part due to her vision for the foundation. "I just wanted to be able to help what [Carter] was already doing," he says. "She was already doing amazing work, and if I would commit my hand to push that a little faster, make that grow a little quicker, that was something I wanted to do."

Carter feels similarly about Wagner's generosity, which she says is "not for any of the accolades" and entirely because "he wants to give back to the community."