Ralph Hudson, Motorcycle Racer, Dies in 252 MPH Crash at 69

"Ralph would want everyone to stay strong and keep going fast," his girlfriend said

Ralph Hudson, a motorcycle racer, has died, the Southern California Timing Association confirmed in a Facebook post this week. He was 69.

Hudson's girlfriend Leslie Murray said in the post that he had "succumbed last night to the injuries he suffered at Bonneville on August 14."

Autoweek reported that Hudson was competing for a record at Bonneville Speed Week in Utah when he crashed at 252 mph after a wind gust sent him into a speed wobble, during which the motorcycle's handlebars rapidly oscillate.

According to Autoweek, Hudson was flown to Intermountain Medical Center in Salt Lake City, where he remained in the ICU until his death on September 6.

"He was surrounded by his son David, myself and his best friend of 30 years, Linda," Murray wrote in the post on the SCTA's Facebook. "Information regarding a celebration of life and a memorial scholarship in Ralph’s name will follow when available."

The post continued, "We sincerely thank everyone for their kind words, prayers and support during this very difficult time. Ralph would want everyone to stay strong and keep going fast."

Hudson held the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme world record for the all-time fastest non-streamliner motorcycle at 297 mph, as well as other records.