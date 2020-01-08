Raiders Rookie Josh Jacobs Surprises Dad with House After They Spent Nights Sleeping in a Car

Josh Jacobs and his father were homeless for much of his childhood — and now the NFL player is giving back to the man who raised him

By Jason Duaine Hahn
January 08, 2020 02:06 PM
Daniel Shirey/Getty

Oakland Raiders rookie Josh Jacobs surprised his emotional father with a house this week after the two spent many nights sleeping in a car during the NFL player’s childhood.

Jacobs, who was selected in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, posted a video to his Instagram Story on Tuesday that showed his father, Marty Jacobs, choking up after finding out a house in Tulsa, Oklahoma, was his own.

“Why are you trying not to cry, dude?” Jacobs joked while filming his father, who was nothing but smiles.

“Blessed … just bought my pops a house,” the 21-year-old later tweeted.

According to ESPN, Jacobs lived out of a car on the north side of Tulsa while staying with his father during parts of his childhood.

“Sleeping in the car, I always look back on it,” Jacobs told the outlet last year. “It’s always going to be something that molded me into who I am. It might have been rough, but, I mean, it’s my life.”

He added to NFL.com: “I remember seeing him not sleep … It’s crazy because I didn’t notice that I was sleeping in a car. I was just thinking that I was falling asleep and waking up. I didn’t think anything about it because I felt safe. He would just drive around until he found a place to sleep, and then I’d get up the next day and go to school.”

RELATED: College Football Player Honors Stepdad with Surprise Name Change on His Jersey: ‘I Owe It to Him’

Jacobs scored seven touchdowns during his rookie season with the Raiders but missed the final four games of the year with a shoulder injury. He ranked third in rushing yards per game, ESPN reported.

RELATED: Dad Hilariously Surprises Daughter at Airport in Different Costumes with Silly Pick-Up Signs

The Raiders called the surprise an “unforgettable gesture” in a tweet that included a collection of Jacobs’ social media posts.

“[Jacobs] thanked his father for his sacrifices growing [up] by buying him a home in Oklahoma,” the team said.

“I’m real-life blessed,” Jacobs said in one of his Instagram Story videos on Tuesday. “I’ve spoke everything I was going to do into existence.”

Advertisement
EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.