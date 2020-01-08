Raiders Rookie Josh Jacobs Surprises Dad with House After They Spent Nights Sleeping in a Car

Josh Jacobs and his father were homeless for much of his childhood — and now the NFL player is giving back to the man who raised him
Oakland Raiders rookie Josh Jacobs surprised his emotional father with a house this week after the two spent many nights sleeping in a car during the NFL player’s childhood.
Jacobs, who was selected in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, posted a video to his Instagram Story on Tuesday that showed his father, Marty Jacobs, choking up after finding out a house in Tulsa, Oklahoma, was his own.
“Why are you trying not to cry, dude?” Jacobs joked while filming his father, who was nothing but smiles.
“Blessed … just bought my pops a house,” the 21-year-old later tweeted.
According to ESPN, Jacobs lived out of a car on the north side of Tulsa while staying with his father during parts of his childhood.
“Sleeping in the car, I always look back on it,” Jacobs told the outlet last year. “It’s always going to be something that molded me into who I am. It might have been rough, but, I mean, it’s my life.”
He added to NFL.com: “I remember seeing him not sleep … It’s crazy because I didn’t notice that I was sleeping in a car. I was just thinking that I was falling asleep and waking up. I didn’t think anything about it because I felt safe. He would just drive around until he found a place to sleep, and then I’d get up the next day and go to school.”
RELATED: College Football Player Honors Stepdad with Surprise Name Change on His Jersey: ‘I Owe It to Him’
Jacobs scored seven touchdowns during his rookie season with the Raiders but missed the final four games of the year with a shoulder injury. He ranked third in rushing yards per game, ESPN reported.
RELATED: Dad Hilariously Surprises Daughter at Airport in Different Costumes with Silly Pick-Up Signs
The Raiders called the surprise an “unforgettable gesture” in a tweet that included a collection of Jacobs’ social media posts.
“[Jacobs] thanked his father for his sacrifices growing [up] by buying him a home in Oklahoma,” the team said.
“I’m real-life blessed,” Jacobs said in one of his Instagram Story videos on Tuesday. “I’ve spoke everything I was going to do into existence.”