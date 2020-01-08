Raiders Rookie Josh Jacobs Surprises Dad with House After They Spent Nights Sleeping in a Car

Image zoom Daniel Shirey/Getty

Oakland Raiders rookie Josh Jacobs surprised his emotional father with a house this week after the two spent many nights sleeping in a car during the NFL player’s childhood.

Jacobs, who was selected in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, posted a video to his Instagram Story on Tuesday that showed his father, Marty Jacobs, choking up after finding out a house in Tulsa, Oklahoma, was his own.

“Why are you trying not to cry, dude?” Jacobs joked while filming his father, who was nothing but smiles.

“Blessed … just bought my pops a house,” the 21-year-old later tweeted.

According to ESPN, Jacobs lived out of a car on the north side of Tulsa while staying with his father during parts of his childhood.

“Sleeping in the car, I always look back on it,” Jacobs told the outlet last year. “It’s always going to be something that molded me into who I am. It might have been rough, but, I mean, it’s my life.”

He added to NFL.com: “I remember seeing him not sleep … It’s crazy because I didn’t notice that I was sleeping in a car. I was just thinking that I was falling asleep and waking up. I didn’t think anything about it because I felt safe. He would just drive around until he found a place to sleep, and then I’d get up the next day and go to school.”

Jacobs scored seven touchdowns during his rookie season with the Raiders but missed the final four games of the year with a shoulder injury. He ranked third in rushing yards per game, ESPN reported.

The Raiders called the surprise an “unforgettable gesture” in a tweet that included a collection of Jacobs’ social media posts.

“[Jacobs] thanked his father for his sacrifices growing [up] by buying him a home in Oklahoma,” the team said.

“I’m real-life blessed,” Jacobs said in one of his Instagram Story videos on Tuesday. “I’ve spoke everything I was going to do into existence.”