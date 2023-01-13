Raiders Quarterback Derek Carr Gifts Teammates Diamond Pendants as He Bids Emotional Goodbye to the Team

Derek Carr is saying goodbye to the Raiders, and he's going out with a bling.

The long-time quarterback for the Las Vegas team announced his departure from the team on Twitter Tuesday, following reports swirling that the Raiders were looking into trading him. Carr, 31, has been with the Raiders since the 2014 draft, and he called his nine-year stint "a roller coaster."

"Raider Nation it breaks my heart I didn't get an opportunity to say goodbye in person," he wrote in the tweet sharing the news. "It's especially hard to say goodbye because I can honestly say that I gave you everything I had, every single day, in season and in the off season."

The NFL star told fans he is "so grateful and appreciative of the years of support" that Raiders fans have given to him and his family while he played for the team. "We had our share of both heart breaking moments and thrilling game-winning drives, and it always felt like you were there next to me," he continued.

Carr made sure to end his time with the Las Vegas team with a nod of appreciation for his teammates. He commissioned custom diamond pendants for wide receiver Davante Adams and defensive end Maxx Crosby from New Jersey jeweler Al The Jeweler. The bedazzled pendants are in the shape of his teammates' jersey numbers: 17 for Adams and 98 for Crosby.

"He's done a lot of great things for this organization," Crosby told the Las Vegas Review-Journal following the news. "He's always worked hard, he's always been a guy that has been positive and brought great juice to the locker room so I've got love for Derek and wish him the best for sure."

The news was even harder for Adams, who first played with Carr during their time at California State University in Fresno, before the two reunited at the Raiders this season. Adams, 30, said Carr is "the reason I'm a Raider" in an Instagram post following the end of their season in December.

"This man gave everything he had," he wrote. "One of the most disciplined and loving people I know."

The supportive post came after Carr was benched for the final two games of the Raiders season in late December, leading many to speculate that he was going to be traded or released. While the Raiders have not officially moved Carr yet, his agent Tim Younger confirmed that the quarterback's "tenure with the Raiders effectively is finished," in a tweet on Thursday.

While he says he's heartbroken to leave, the quarterback has his sights set on what comes next. "That fire burning inside of me to win a championship still rages," he wrote on Instagram. "So I look forward to a new city and a new team who, no matter the circumstance, will get everything I have. Winning a championship is what I've always wanted and what I will continue to work towards."