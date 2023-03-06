Las Vegas Raiders' Maxx Crosby Marries Rachel Washburn in Romantic Nevada Ceremony

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby is married!

The NFL player tied the knot with fiancée Rachel Washburn at Cascata Golf Club in Boulder City, Nevada on Saturday.

"It means so much," Washburn tells PEOPLE of the union. "Marriage is forever; it's promising no matter what is thrown our way that we will face it together and be the best team ever and love each other no matter what."

Ahead of their nuptials, guests were greeted by a string quartet playing modern love songs upon arrival at the ceremony. "We really used the venue as inspiration for the overall color palette and theme," adds Washburn.

Laura Murray Photography

The bride wore a dress by Madeline Gardner which she knew was the one right away. "I truly got that feeling when I tried it on that it was the one," says Washburn. "I was so obsessed with the flower details and I absolutely loved the detachable train."

Guests enjoyed specialty cocktails named after the couple's three dogs, Leo, Brooklyn and Durk. The fun drinks included a Spicy Margarita, Lemon Drop Martini and Old Fashioned, based on each dog's personality. Dinner included bacon wrapped filets and salmon.

Laura Murray Photography

For another special detail on their big day, the couple and their bridal party were introduced into the room by legendary UFC announcer Bruce Buffer, who created a special recording of the introductions just for the couple.

Crosby and Washburn who are parents to 5-month-old daughter Ella prepared their own vows to exchange at the altar, a part of the ceremony that the couple says is "so personal" and means a lot to them. "We love that we're doing our own vows to each other," says Crosby.

Laura Murray Photography

In the days leading up to the wedding, Washburn was most looking forward to "sharing our love" with friends and family. "And also to dancing all night long!"

Laura Murray Photography

After the ceremony, the bride and groom joined their loved ones on the outdoor dance floor, where a romantic fireworks show was on display. Later in the evening, guests enjoyed a dessert spread including gelato, mini cheesecake bites, macaroons and a 5-tier wedding cake with funfetti cream cheese, vanilla, red velvet, and caramel layers.

The newlyweds met at Eastern Michigan University in 2016, where Crosby played football and Washburn played soccer. "We went to Masa, this Mexican restaurant. We came really good friends and started to date two months later," says Washburn.

Laura Murray Photography

Crosby proposed during a trip to Utah on Feb. 25, 2022, with a custom ring made by And AL The Jeweler. "Maxx fully designed the ring himself," says Washburn, adding, "Our Airbnb was in these amazing snowy mountains and he proposed right in front of the mountains," she shares.

Now happily married, Washburn and Crosby are thrilled to start their new life together as husband and wife.