A Washington Commanders fan who won a team raffle was shocked when he discovered the check with his winnings didn't clear.

Drew Shipley, a first-time Commanders season ticket holder, told local Washington news outlet WUSA9 that he won a 50/50 raffle on September 12. According to the outlet, the Commanders' 50/50 raffle awards half of the raffle's prize money to the Commanders Charitable Foundation and the other half to a fan.

Shipley said he reached out to the team in the following weeks but never heard back. Eventually, he was able to get in touch with the team representative who handles Shipley's season ticket membership.

More than a month later, Shipley received a check for $14,822 via FedEx to his home.

However, the check bounced when Shipley deposited it, leaving him with none of the prize money and a $15 fee.

Rob Carr/Getty Images

"Quite maddening," Shipley told WUSA9 of the whole ordeal. "It took this long to get it, I can't believe a professional franchise would end up" in this situation. "Obviously somebody dropped the ball."

A spokesperson for the Washington Commanders confirmed to the local outlet that the check did not go through. "We reached out directly to the fan as soon as we learned about it and have wired the money directly to his account, and apologized for the inconvenience."

The team's representative said it was "a bank error" and that they are taking steps to figure out "why it happened" and to "ensure it doesn't happen again."

RELATED VIDEO: Washington Football Team Rebrands as the Commanders: 'Excited About the Future'

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Now that the Commanders have made it right with Shipley, the fan still has some constructive criticism for the NFL franchise.

"You gotta do the small things right," Shipley said. "You have big enough scandals from the top of your organization, you gotta retain your customers."

The Washington Commanders did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.