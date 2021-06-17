"After listening to my body and [discussing] it with my team I understand that it is the right decision," the tennis champion said

Rafael Nadal Says He Will Not Participate in Wimbledon or Tokyo Olympics: 'Never an Easy Decision'

Rafael Nadal is stepping away from tennis in an effort to listen to his body.

On Thursday morning, the 35-year-old tennis star revealed in a set of social media statements that he will not participate in Wimbledon or the upcoming Tokyo Summer Olympics.

"Hi all, I have decided not to participate at this year's Championships at Wimbledon and the Olympic Games in Tokyo," Nadal began his statement. "It's never an easy decision to take but after listening to my body and [discussing] it with my team I understand that it is the right decision."

Noting that his goal "is to prolong my career and continue to do what makes me happy," Nadal said that what makes him happy is "to compete at the highest level and keep fighting for those professional and personal goals at maximum level of competition."

"The fact that there has only been 2 weeks between RG and Wimbledon, didn't make it easier on my body to recuperate after the always demanding clay court season," he added. "They have been two months of great effort and the decision I take is focused looking at the mid and long term."

Continuing his social media statement, Nadal said that his decision to not participate in both major sporting events is "important" for his future as an athlete.

"Sport prevention of any kind of excess in my body is a very important factor at this stage of my career in order to try to keep fighting for the highest level of competition and titles," he tweeted.

The Spaniard then shared that he wanted to "send a special message to my fans around the world" particularly those located in the United Kingdom and Japan.

"The Olympic Games always meant a lot and they were always a priority as a Sports person, I found the spirit that every sports person in the world wants to live," Nadal added. "I personally had the chance to live 3 of them and had the honor to be the flag bearer for my country."