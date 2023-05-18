Rafael Nadal Pulls Out of French Open, Says 2024 'Is My Last Year' Playing Tennis

The tennis star confirmed in the post that he "unfortunately" won't be in Paris for the upcoming French Open

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 18, 2023 12:40 PM
Rafael Nadal
Photo: Tim Clayton/Corbis/Getty

Rafael Nadal will not compete in the upcoming French Open, and plans on next year being his "last," the athlete has confirmed.

Nadal, 36, told fans on Instagram that his recovery process was taking longer than expected after he was injured in Australia in January. "Initially it had to be a six to eight week recovery period and we're on to number fourteen," he explained in the post, which was originally written in Spanish.

Nadal said the "reality" of the situation was not what he and his medical team "had hoped for," despite following all medical directions. "We find ourselves in a situation that is difficult," he added.

The tennis star confirmed in the post that he "unfortunately" won't be in Paris for the upcoming French Open.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Additionally, Nadal said his recovery will continue over the course of a "few months" and will likely force him to miss Wimbledon as well.

While speaking at the Rafa Nadal Academy in Spain, he said he's hoping to give himself "the opportunity to enjoy next year," which will likely be his last, according to CNN.

Rafael Nadal during the Semi-Final match on centre court on day eleven of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon.
Victoria Jones/PA Images via Getty

Nadal explained, "That's my idea, even then I can't say 100% because you never know what can happen — but my idea and my motivation is to try to enjoy and try to say goodbye to all the tournaments that have been important for me in my tennis career during [next] year, and just try to enjoy that, being competitive and enjoying being on the court, something that today is not possible," per CNN.

The time away from the court will hopefully give him "much higher" chances of a successful final run next year, he said.

In January, Nadal suffered the injury to his hip in the second round after a difficult loss to Mackenzie McDonald.

"It's a tough moment, it's a tough day, and you need to accept that and keep going," the defending champion and No. 1 seed, 36, said in a press conference following the Open's second round match. "Just can't say that I am not destroyed mentally this time because I would be lying."

Spanish Rafael Nadal pictured at a men's singles second round game between Spanish Nadal (ATP 2) and US Mc Donald (ATP 63) at the 'Australian Open'
PATRICK HAMILTON/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

His exit came along with the injury, which Nadal suffered nearly 90 minutes into the match, according to the New York Times. Crouching down in pain, Nadal was checked out by a medical official before returning to the court. He returned to play on but was visibly limping, his pain appearing to stem from his right hip.

"I don't know what's going on, if it's muscle, if it's joint," Nadal told reporters post-match. "I have history in the hip. I had to do treatments in the past, address a little. It was not this amount of problem. Now I feel I cannot move."

The athlete went on to say that he hoped the injury wouldn't sideline his career. "I like playing tennis," he noted. "I know it's not forever. I like to feel myself competitive. I like to fight for the things that I have been fighting for almost half of my life or even more.

Related Articles
Allie LaForce Talks Relationship with LeBron James and Hectic Conference Finals Travel Schedule
TNT's Allie LaForce on Staying 'Ready for Anything' on NBA Sideline and Telling LeBron James 'No' (Exclusive)
Logan Paul, Nina Agdal
Logan Paul Celebrates First Anniversary with Girlfriend Nina Agdal: 'My Danish Queen'
Kim Kardashian, Tom Brady
Tom Brady's Reps Deny Rumored Kim Kardashian Romance, Source Says They're Just 'Friendly'
Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees runs the bases as he hits his 61st home run of the season in the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on September 28, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Judge has now tied Roger Maris for the American League record.
Aaron Judge Has 'Choice Words' for Blue Jays Broadcasters Who Implied He Cheated: 'I'm Not Happy About It'
Ja Morant Suspended from Memphis Grizzlies
Ja Morant Makes First Statement Since Flashing Gun on Social Media: 'I've Disappointed a Lot of People'
Ryan Reynold, Ollie Palmer, Blake Lively
Ryan Reynolds Tells Wrexham's Ollie Palmer to 'Put a F--king Shirt on' When Talking to Blake Lively
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos buying an Italian soccer team
Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa's Italian Soccer Team Earns Promotion: 'Magical Cinderella Year' (Exclusive)
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson takes questions after the Baltimore Ravens Mandatory Team Minicamp at the Under Armour Performance Center on June 16, 2022. Jackson will remain with the organization for years to come after signing a contract extension. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)
Lamar Jackson Says He Considered Leaving the Ravens but Wanted to 'Finish It' and Win (Exclusive)
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 13: Head coach Becky Hammon of the Las Vegas Aces looks on in the fourth quarter of a preseason game against the New York Liberty at Michelob ULTRA Arena on May 13, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
WNBA Suspends Aces Coach Becky Hammon, Rescinds Draft Pick After Complaint from Pregnant Player
Josh Allen buffalo bills
Bills QB Josh Allen Smashes Home Runs During Practice with Toronto Blue Jays: 'Fun to Get Back Out There'
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Gabrielle Union Says She and Dwyane Wade Split Their Bills 50/50 and She Struggles with 'Scarcity Mindset'
Jackson Mahomes, center, exits the Johnson County jail after being arraigned on three charges of sexual battery on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Olathe, Kan.
Jackson Mahomes Grabbed Woman 'by the Throat' and Forcibly Kissed Her Three Times, Court Filing Claims
ORCHARD PARK, NY - SEPTEMBER 19: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills after a game against the Tennessee Titans at Highmark Stadium on September 19, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
Damar Hamlin Wins NFL's Adversity Award Months After Mid-Game Cardiac Arrest
Superstar Billy Graham during Superstar Billy Graham Signs His Book "Tangled Ropes" at Borders in Princeton - February 21, 2006 at Borders Books in Princeton, New Jersey, United States. (Photo by Bobby Bank/WireImage)
WWE Legend Billy Graham on Life Support, Dealing with a 'Myriad of Very Serious' Health Issues
Olympic Gold Medalist, Founder of Always Dream, and Author Kristi Yamaguchi is seen on Central Park West while participating in the 2nd Annual Japan Day Parade in New York City on May 13, 2023. Yamaguchi is the Parade‚Äôs Grand Marshal. New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Honorary Chairman, Ambassador Mikio Mori, the Consul General of Japan in New York also marched in the parade. Pictured: Kristi Yamaguchi Ref: SPL6704862 130523 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Andrew Schwartz / SplashNews.com Shutterstock USA: 1 646 419 4452 UK: 020 8068 3593 eamteam@shutterstock.com World Rights
Kristi Yamaguchi Calls NYC Japan Parade 'So Important' in Light of 'Anti-Asian Hate Sentiments' (Exclusive)
Jalen Hurts
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Continues to 'Be the Best Version of Myself' as He Earns Master's Degree