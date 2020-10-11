King of Clay! Rafael Nadal Defeats Novak Djokovic to Win 13th French Open Men's Singles Final

Rafael Nadal swept Novak Djokovic on Sunday in the French Open men's singles final in Paris.

The Spanish star, who is a perfect 13-0 at Roland Garros, took all three sets, 6-0, 6-2, and 7-5.

Ahead of the match, Nadal, 34, was ranked second in the world, while Djokovic was ranked first among men's singles tennis players.

"I want to send a message to everyone around the world. We are facing one of the worst moments that I think we remember in this world facing and fighting against this virus," Nadal said after his win. "Just keep going, stay positive and all the very best. We will go through this and we will win."

Image zoom THOMAS SAMSON/AFP via Getty Image

The French Open follows Djokovic's disqualification from the 2020 U.S. Open in September after he accidentally struck a lineswoman with a ball. Djokovic later apologized for the incident. He last won the French Open in 2016.

Image zoom MARTIN BUREAU/AFP via Getty Images

Last year, Nadal made history with what was then his third straight French Open win. With his win on Sunday, he earned his 20th Grand Slam title.

Nadal is undefeated in his French Open appearances and holds the most titles for singles, male or female, in tennis history.