Rafael Nadal Continues His Tennis Dominance with Eleventh French Open Trophy

Rafael Nadal has done it again (and again and again).

The Spanish tennis star collected his eleventh French Open title on Sunday after beating Dominic Thiem of Austria in straight sets, 6-4, 6-3, 6-2. He is only the second player with that many wins at a single Grand Slam event behind Margaret Court, who recorded 11 at the Australian Open between 1960 and 1973, according to the Washington Post.

“Rafa” got emotional as his country’s national anthem played during the awards ceremony.

“If you tell me, seven, eight years ago, that I will be here with 32 years old having this trophy with me again, I will tell you that it is something almost impossible,” Nadal said after the match, according to the New York Times. “But here we are.”

The win marks Nadal’s 17th Grand Slam title, the second most in the history of men’s tennis behind Roger Federer, who has 20.

He struggled to put into words what the historic victory meant to him.

“Well, the answer is quite simple,” he said in the locker room, according to the Times. “I think probably the same as you. That in the end — and I don’t like to say it myself — but it’s something that is really unique, something that you can’t dream of, winning 11 times the same tournament. But it happened, and as always I would like to thank life for giving me this opportunity. Many people work as much as I do or even more and haven’t had my luck. That being said, yes, winning 11 times here is a lot. I can’t tell you any more than that.”

Love this court, the most important in my career, these are amazing moments. Many thanks to all. Another final in Paris !!!!! #vamos Impresionante esta pista, la más importante de mi carrera, momentos increíbles. Muchas gracias a todos! Otra final en Paris!!!!@rolandgarros pic.twitter.com/Z803HSCtVy — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) June 8, 2018

In a tweet on Friday, Nadal called the clay court the “most important in my career” as he prepared for another final.