Rafael Nadal Upset by Dominic Thiem at Australian Open Quarterfinals

Rafael Nadal‘s Australian Open journey has come to an end.

On Wednesday, the 33-year-old pro tennis player — the No. 1 seed in the competition — was upset by No. 5 seed Dominic Thiem in the quarterfinals.

Thiem, 26, bested Nadal in four sets (7-6, 7-6, 4-6, 7-6 ) after a total playing time of four hours and ten minutes, according to ESPN.

The loss ended Nadal’s chances to tie Roger Federer‘s record of 20 Grand Slam Titles. It also ended his career-best streak of making it to at least the semifinals at seven consecutive Grand Slam tournaments.

“He’s playing with a lot of energy …[and] determination. So well done for him,” Nadal told ESPN after the match. “I honestly didn’t play a bad match.”

When asked what he wished he would’ve done better against Thiem, Nadal said, “Win any tiebreak.”

Thiem, meanwhile, was gracious about his victory, calling Nadal, “one of the greatest of all time, one of this sport’s biggest legends.”

Thiem has now reached his fifth major semifinal and will continue in the tournament and face off against No. 7 seed Alexander Zverev, 22, on Friday.

“I think it’s the first time I am playing a Grand Slam semifinal, and I am the older player,” Thiem joked to ESPN.

Nadal was one of the tennis stars who participated in the Australian Open Rally for Relief earlier this month, to raise money for those affected by the devastating Australian bushfires.

Federer, Serena Williams, Coco Gauff, Naomi Osaka and Novak Djokovic were among those who competed at Melbourne Park’s Rod Laver Arena for an exhibition match to raise money for the wildfires fund. Volunteer firefighters were even invited onto the court to play against the athletes.

The Rally for Relief raised $3.5 million, not including additional pledges from some athletes and Tennis Australia, the organization that put on the rally.