Rafael Nadal Tests Positive for COVID-19, Putting Appearance at Australian Open in Jeopardy

The tennis legend tested positive for the virus after returning to Spain following a trip to Abu Dhabi for a tennis tournament

Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal has tested positive for COVID-19 a month before the Australian Open.

The 35-year-old made the announcement on social media Monday after returning to Spain from the Mubadala World Tennis Championship exhibition event in Abu Dhabi. He said he had tested negative in the days leading up to his positive result.

"Hi all. I wanted to announce that on my return home after playing the Abu Dhabi tournament, I have tested positive for COVID in the PCR test that was performed on me when I arrived in Spain," Nadal wrote in a series of tweets, translated from Spanish.

Nadal said that he is "having some unpleasant moments but I hope that I will improve little by little." He added that he was quarantining at home and had informed those he'd been in contact with that he was positive for COVID-19.

Earlier this year, Nadal withdrew from the US Open tournament after struggling with a persistent foot injury. Though he still hopes to appear in the Australian Open, which begins on Jan. 17, Nadal admitted he would need "flexibility" in his upcoming schedule depending on the severity of his symptoms.

"I will keep you informed of any decisions about my future tournaments!" the 20-time Grand Slam champion continued. "Thank you all in advance for your support and understanding."

While speaking to reporters on Monday, Nadal said his attendance at the Australian Open would not be guaranteed.

"I cannot guarantee Australia 100 percent because I need to go home and see how the body responds after these days," he said, according to USA Today. "I have time to make a decision. At this point in my career, I need to go day by day, study each movement well."