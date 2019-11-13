Rafael Nadal Slams Reporter After Being Asked if Recent Marriage Led to Loss at ATP Finals

Image zoom Julian Finney/Getty

Rafael Nadal was less than thrilled when a reporter asked him if his recent marriage was to blame for his loss against Alexander Zverev at the ATP Finals.

The professional Spanish tennis player, who is ranked No. 1 in the world for men’s singles tennis, lost 6-2, 6-4 against his German opponent in their opening match on Monday.

After the game, Nadal, 33, sat for a press conference where one Italian reporter seemed to suggest his recent wedding may have left the player “distracted,” according to CNN.

“Tonight, you were playing very short many times ― I don’t know why, you’re not used to that. I’d like to know, for many people to get married is a very important, distracted thing. Before the marriage, during the marriage, after the marriage,” the reporter said off-camera in a video shared by a fan account. “Your concentration on tennis life has been a bit different.”

Image zoom Rafael Nadal at the press conference Rafael Nadal

Nadal, who married girlfriend Mery “Xisca” Perelló in Mallorca, Spain, last month after dating for 15 years, was visibly stunned. He paused before slamming the reporter for the question.

“Honestly, are you asking me this? Is this a serious question or is this a joke?” the tennis pro fired back.

When the journalist stood by his question, Nadal added, “It’s a big surprise you’re asking me this after being with the same girl for 15 years and having a very stable and normal life. It doesn’t matter if you put a ring on your finger or not.”

He then asked the reporter how long he had been with his own partner, drawing laughs from the crowd when he suggested the journalist was projecting his frustrations from his own marriage onto the athlete.

Nadal moved on from the question only after asserting that it was “bulls—.”

Nadal and Perelló got engaged in Rome, Italy, in May, according to Hola! Spain, later tying the knot in their hometown of Mallorca on Oct. 12.

Image zoom Rafael Nadal and Mery Perello Fundacion Rafa Nadal via Getty

In a rare comment on his personal life, Nadal previously told Hello! he is looking ahead to having kids of his own. “Obviously, I have the intention of forming a family,” he said. “I love children and I would like my children to do what they like.”

The athlete has won a record 12 French Open titles, and earlier this year, Nadal claimed his 19th Grand Slam victory at the 2019 U.S. Open.