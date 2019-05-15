Rafael Nadal Is Not Getting Married Next Month Despite Reports, Rep Says in Rare Comment

Image zoom From left: Mery “Xisca” Perelló and Rafael Nadal in February 2018 REX/Shutterstock

Tabloid reports that tennis star Rafael Nadal will wed longtime girlfriend Mery “Xisca” Perelló in June on the Spanish island of Mallorca are “fake news,” his spokesman tells PEOPLE.

“Normally we don’t speak about Rafa’s private life, ever,” say rep Benito Pérez-Barbadillo. “However this information is absolutely incorrect and fake news from non-credible sources.”

The latest wave of reports were prompted by a Sunday story on Spanish TV which claimed that hundreds of guests were set to attend the nuptials next month in an abbey on Mallorca, where Nadal was born.

The 32-year-old tennis champion reportedly got engaged to Perelló last May but is exceedingly tight-lipped about his private life.

Hola! Spain reported in January that the couple got engaged in May while vacationing in Rome. (Nadal’s spokesman declined to comment at the time.)

“Obviously, I have the intention of forming a family,” Nadal once told Hello!. “I love children and I would like my children to do what they like.”

According to Hola!, Nadal and Perelló were planning to get married later this year on Mallorca.