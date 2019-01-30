Tennis Star Rafael Nadal Engaged to Longtime Girlfriend Mery Perelló: Report

Tennis champion Rafael Nadal is reportedly off the market.

The athlete is engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Mery Perelló, according to Hola! Spain.

A rep for Nadal declined to comment to PEOPLE, and the 32-year-old has not publicly addressed the reported relationship news.

Hola! reported that the couple got engaged in May while they vacationed in Rome, Italy. The outlet claims that Nadal and Perelló will get married this fall on Spanish island Mallorca.

Image zoom Rafael Nadal and Mery Perello REX/Shutterstock

According to Hola!, the couple has been dating for 14 years. She has often been photographed cheering Nadal on at his competitions.

Back in 2008, PEOPLE reported that Perelló is also from Mallorca, where he hails from.

Image zoom Rafael Nadal MediaPunch/BACKGRID

Just last weekend, Nadal fell to Novak Djokovic in the men’s singles finals at the Australian Open. Djokovic defeated Nadal 6-3, 6-2, 6-3.

Nadal has won 17 Grand Slam singles titles, and is second only to Roger Federer, who has 20 under his belt.