Terry Bradshaw's Daughter Rachel is Married! See All the Photos from Her Wedding

01 of 14 Andrew Alwert Studios Rachel Bradshaw–whose dad is former NFL star and Fox Sunday sports analyst Terry Bradshaw–married her "childhood friend" Chase Lybbert on March 25 in Denton, Texas. "Our families are so close. And solidifying that is so special, really, for all of us," the bride, 35, told PEOPLE.

02 of 14 Stacia Morgan of Stacia Morgan Photography "Our moms have been trying to hook us up for over a decade, so this is the best day ever for them, and us," the Bradshaw Bunch star shared. "It's just so much love and warmth."

03 of 14 Andrew Alwert Studios Bradshaw added didn't want a "traditional" ceremony for her big day. "This is my second wedding, and I was like, 'Let's just have a big party,'" she explained. "Basically a reception, but it just was way more us." (Bradshaw was previously married to former Tennessee Titans player Rob Bironas, who died in 2014.)

04 of 14 Andrew Alwert Studios The bride stunned in a Zhivago gown during the ceremony, then changed into a custom white jumpsuit designed by Nashville-based bridal couture specialist Olia Zavozina. Bradshaw personalized her ensemble with a pair of "epic" cowboy boots decorated with the couple's names and their wedding date.

05 of 14 Andrew Alwert Studios Dad Terry walked his daughter down the aisle at the historical Courthouse-on-the-Square Museum at 6:30 p.m. to kick off the evening's festivities.

06 of 14 Andrew Alwert Studios Bradshaw and Lybbert were joined by 300 guests at The Denton Country Club in Texas, the very place where their romance began. Both have family members who belong to the club and the couple are members as well. The bride still recall the exact date when she "saw him" and "fell in love with him" on June 28, 2021. "I was sitting at the country club with my girlfriend Erin, drinking wine, and at a corner table. So we just fell in love there, met there," she recalled. "His parents were both married there. So I was like, 'You know what? We got to do it at the country club.' It's just so meant to be."

07 of 14 Andrew Alwert Studios The space was brightened with balloons in shades of gold, white, cream and pearlescent ivory. "Airy, light and bright," as Bradshaw described her elegant color scheme.

08 of 14 Andrew Alwert Studios Even the food paid homage to Bradshaw and Lybbert's roots: "Southern everything," the bride said. "Just yummy, kind of finger foods." Specialty drinks (a whiskey sour for Lybbert and a dirty martini with edible glitter for Bradshaw) flowed and the Southern fare was abundant. Guests enjoyed charcuterie, a seafood tower, sliders, hush puppies, a macaroni and cheese bar, a baked potato bar, a salad bar, green beans and corn dogs. "When you walk in the door, you're handed champagne," Bradshaw added. "I want people partying and drinking and eating and not waiting around."

09 of 14 Stacia Morgan of Stacia Morgan Photography "It so perfect for what I envisioned," Bradshaw says of her Zavozina jumpsuit. "We weren't doing a traditional wedding so I wanted to dress appropriately and a ball gown just wasn't my thing." Bradshaw added: "The beading on the cape connected to my pants was the perfect touch. It was so different and made me feel like I was wearing a dress and tied in perfectly with the cuffed beaded sleeves. It's bad ass and so beautiful."

10 of 14 Andrew Alwert Studios "I don't want everyone sitting down, I want people up and partying," she said.

11 of 14 Andrew Alwert Studios Terry Bradshaw captivated the guests with a sweet and funny speech about the happy couple.

12 of 14 Andrew Alwert Studios According to Bradshaw, she and her husband planned their whole wedding as a team. "We've had so much freaking fun!"

13 of 14 Andrew Alwert Studios "I love this man so much and our wedding night was the most perfect night we could have imagined," Bradshaw wrote on Instagram a few days after they tied the knot.