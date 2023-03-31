Terry Bradshaw's Daughter Rachel is Married! See All the Photos from Her Wedding

The singer and reality star celebrated her marriage to Chase Lybbert at the Denton Country Club in Texas on March 25

By Zoey Lyttle
Published on March 31, 2023 04:54 PM
01 of 14
Rachel Bradshaw & Chase Lybbert Wedding. Full credit line – Andrew Alwert Studios
Andrew Alwert Studios

Rachel Bradshaw–whose dad is former NFL star and Fox Sunday sports analyst Terry Bradshaw–married her "childhood friend" Chase Lybbert on March 25 in Denton, Texas. "Our families are so close. And solidifying that is so special, really, for all of us," the bride, 35, told PEOPLE.

02 of 14
Rachel Bradshaw Wedding . Full credit line –  Stacia Morgan of Stacia Morgan Photography.
Stacia Morgan of Stacia Morgan Photography

"Our moms have been trying to hook us up for over a decade, so this is the best day ever for them, and us," the Bradshaw Bunch star shared. "It's just so much love and warmth."

03 of 14
Rachel Bradshaw & Chase Lybbert Wedding. Full credit line – Andrew Alwert Studios
Andrew Alwert Studios

Bradshaw added didn't want a "traditional" ceremony for her big day. "This is my second wedding, and I was like, 'Let's just have a big party,'" she explained. "Basically a reception, but it just was way more us." (Bradshaw was previously married to former Tennessee Titans player Rob Bironas, who died in 2014.)

04 of 14
Rachel Bradshaw & Chase Lybbert Wedding. Full credit line – Andrew Alwert Studios
Andrew Alwert Studios

The bride stunned in a Zhivago gown during the ceremony, then changed into a custom white jumpsuit designed by Nashville-based bridal couture specialist Olia Zavozina.

Bradshaw personalized her ensemble with a pair of "epic" cowboy boots decorated with the couple's names and their wedding date.

05 of 14
Rachel Bradshaw & Chase Lybbert Wedding. Full credit line – Andrew Alwert Studios
Andrew Alwert Studios

Dad Terry walked his daughter down the aisle at the historical Courthouse-on-the-Square Museum at 6:30 p.m. to kick off the evening's festivities.

06 of 14
Rachel Bradshaw & Chase Lybbert Wedding. Full credit line – Andrew Alwert Studios
Andrew Alwert Studios

Bradshaw and Lybbert were joined by 300 guests at The Denton Country Club in Texas, the very place where their romance began. Both have family members who belong to the club and the couple are members as well.

The bride still recall the exact date when she "saw him" and "fell in love with him" on June 28, 2021.

"I was sitting at the country club with my girlfriend Erin, drinking wine, and at a corner table. So we just fell in love there, met there," she recalled. "His parents were both married there. So I was like, 'You know what? We got to do it at the country club.' It's just so meant to be."

07 of 14
Rachel Bradshaw & Chase Lybbert Wedding. Full credit line – Andrew Alwert Studios
Andrew Alwert Studios

The space was brightened with balloons in shades of gold, white, cream and pearlescent ivory. "Airy, light and bright," as Bradshaw described her elegant color scheme.

08 of 14
Rachel Bradshaw & Chase Lybbert Wedding. Full credit line – Andrew Alwert Studios
Andrew Alwert Studios

Even the food paid homage to Bradshaw and Lybbert's roots: "Southern everything," the bride said. "Just yummy, kind of finger foods."

Specialty drinks (a whiskey sour for Lybbert and a dirty martini with edible glitter for Bradshaw) flowed and the Southern fare was abundant. Guests enjoyed charcuterie, a seafood tower, sliders, hush puppies, a macaroni and cheese bar, a baked potato bar, a salad bar, green beans and corn dogs.

"When you walk in the door, you're handed champagne," Bradshaw added. "I want people partying and drinking and eating and not waiting around."

09 of 14
Rachel Bradshaw Wedding . Full credit line –  Stacia Morgan of Stacia Morgan Photography.
Stacia Morgan of Stacia Morgan Photography

"It so perfect for what I envisioned," Bradshaw says of her Zavozina jumpsuit. "We weren't doing a traditional wedding so I wanted to dress appropriately and a ball gown just wasn't my thing."

Bradshaw added: "The beading on the cape connected to my pants was the perfect touch. It was so different and made me feel like I was wearing a dress and tied in perfectly with the cuffed beaded sleeves. It's bad ass and so beautiful."

10 of 14
Rachel Bradshaw & Chase Lybbert Wedding. Full credit line – Andrew Alwert Studios
Andrew Alwert Studios

"I don't want everyone sitting down, I want people up and partying," she said.

11 of 14
Rachel Bradshaw & Chase Lybbert Wedding. Full credit line – Andrew Alwert Studios
Andrew Alwert Studios

Terry Bradshaw captivated the guests with a sweet and funny speech about the happy couple.

12 of 14
Rachel Bradshaw & Chase Lybbert Wedding. Full credit line – Andrew Alwert Studios
Andrew Alwert Studios

According to Bradshaw, she and her husband planned their whole wedding as a team. "We've had so much freaking fun!"

13 of 14
Rachel Bradshaw & Chase Lybbert Wedding. Full credit line – Andrew Alwert Studios
Andrew Alwert Studios

"I love this man so much and our wedding night was the most perfect night we could have imagined," Bradshaw wrote on Instagram a few days after they tied the knot.

14 of 14
Rachel Bradshaw Wedding . Full credit line –  Stacia Morgan of Stacia Morgan Photography.
Stacia Morgan of Stacia Morgan Photography

Now happily married, Lybbert and Bradshaw are still basking in the joy from their special day.

"Everyone coming together, all these people we've known our entire lives, it just makes it really special," Bradshaw said.

Related Articles
Landon Dickerson
Every Photo From Landon Dickerson's Mountainside Wedding to Brooke Kuhlman
JD Dubois publicity
Lakers Assistant Coach JD Dubois on Improving Mental Health Resources for Athletes: 'Everyone Has a Story'
Shaquille O’Neal Jokingly Shares Picture of How His ‘New BBL Gone Look’
Shaquille O'Neal Jokingly Shares Picture of How His 'New BBL Gone Look' After Hip Surgery
Lisa Leslie attends the 2023 Sports Illustrated Super Bowl Party at Talking Stick Resort on February 11, 2023 in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Lisa Leslie Says 'Nobody Is Safe Right Now' in March Madness Tournament: 'That's The Beauty Of It'
Dodgers Fan Gets Tackled By Security While Attempting To Propose On Field
Dodgers Fan Gets Body Slammed by Security While Trying to Propose on the Field
Toni Cassano and Sonya Deville attend the GLAAD Media Awards
WWE Star Daria Berenato Opens Up About Wedding Plans With Girlfriend Toni Cassano: 'Can't Wait'
AJ McCarron #2 of the Houston Texans, his wife Katherine Webb-McCarron pose for a photo on the sidelines before a game against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Houston, Texas. McCarron was making his first start as a Texan
Katherine Webb and AJ McCarron: All About Their Relationship and Family
TCU Horned Frogs Assistant Athletics Director for Human Performance Kaz Kazadi takes the field before the NCAA TCU spring scrimmage at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas
TCU Coach Goes Viral for Speech to Football Players on Consent and Sexual Harassment
lily rose wedding. Credit: Steph Sorenson Photography
Lily Rose and Daira Eamon Had Strict Dress Code for Their Wedding Guests — Plus, the Scoop on Their Looks!
tom brady, gronk
Camille Kostek Shares Clip of Boyfriend Gronk's Beach Day with Tom Brady: 'Top Gun 3 Sneak Peek'
Star Tennis Coach Boris Becker Says an Inmate ‘Tried to Kill’ Him While He Was in Prison on Bankruptcy Charges
Tennis Star Boris Becker Says an Inmate 'Tried to Kill' Him While He Was in Prison on Bankruptcy Charges
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 29: U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) (L) greets Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at an event to introduce the Access to AEDs Act on March 29, 2023 in Washington, DC. Bills' safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest during a game, helped introduce the bill that would improve students' access to defibrillators in public and private elementary and secondary schools. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin Speaks on Capitol Hill in Support of Access to AEDs Act
erin murphy, cassie murphy
Couple Used Winnings from Milwaukee Brewers Raffle on IVF — and Will Bring Newborn to Opening Day
Arike Ogunbowale #24 and Frances Tiafoe #3 of Team Dwyane pose for a photo during Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game as part of 2023 NBA All Star Weekend on Friday, February 17, 2023 at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Frances Tiafoe Says NBA All-Star Weekend Was 'Life-Changing': 'I Was Like a Kid in a Candy Shop'
Head coach Tyronn Lue of the Los Angeles Clippers walks on the court during a time out against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on January 05, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
Clippers Coach Tyronn Lue Says He Missed 7 Family Members' Funerals to Help Struggling Team
lebron james
LeBron James Is Hyped Up as He Supports Son Bronny at the McDonald's All-American Game