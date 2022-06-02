Queen Latifah Prepares for 'Spectacular' 2022 US Open in Grand Slam Tournament Teaser Video

The Grand Slam tournament will be held at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York from Monday, August 29, through Sunday, September 11

Tennis will soon be back in New York City.

PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the teaser video for the 2022 US Open tennis tournament, starring actress Queen Latifah.

In the clip, Latifah — standing on a tennis court — tells watchers, "You never know what awaits on the world's grandest stage."

She continues speaking, as shots of The Equalizer star are interspersed with footage from past US Open tournaments. Says Latifah, 52, "Because here, the greatest city, and the greatest fans, fuel the greatest performances you'll ever see. And the show-stopping action isn't confined to the court."

"So be more than a witness to the spectacular, because here, you can be a part of it," she concludes.

The new campaign launch starring Latifah comes as tickets for the Grand Slam tournament will go on sale to the general public via Ticketmaster and USOpen.org on Monday, June 6. The US Open will be held at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York from Monday, August 29, through Sunday, September 11.

"There's nothing like being in Arthur Ashe Stadium watching the game be played. Watching it happen, feeling it happen — the energy is palpable," said Latifah in a statement. "The US Open is a special event that I look forward to every year, and I'm proud to share that excitement with every new and returning fan this summer."

The men's singles trophy went to Daniil Medvedev in 2021, and the women's singles final was won by Emma Raducanu.