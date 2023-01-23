Quarterback Deshaun Watson: His Lawsuits, Suspension and NFL Reinstatement

Deshaun Watson entered the NFL as a top-rated quarterback — but his career became clouded with controversy after dozens of accusations of sexual assault and misconduct surfaced in 2021.

The former Houston Texans quarterback was first accused of sexual assault by a Houston massage therapist on March 16, 2021. The woman, who later came forward as Ashley Solis, filed a civil lawsuit against Watson, alleging that he exposed himself and purposely touched her hand with his penis during a massage appointment at her home. Watson denied any wrongdoing.

"I replay the incident over and over in my head, as if I'm trying to wake up from some horrible nightmare," Solis said in a press conference in April 2021. "Only that nightmare is real."

In the days following the initial lawsuit, the number of women accusing Watson of indecent acts during massage therapy appointments grew to 24. In addition to the civil lawsuit against Watson, 10 of the women also filed criminal complaints against the professional athlete. However, two separate Texas grand juries both declined to indict Watson on any criminal charges. The civil cases and NFL investigation remained, though, leaving the star quarterback with an uncertain professional future.

Watson was eventually handed an 11-game suspension and a $5 million fine from the NFL — in addition to settling 23 of the civil lawsuits against him. But the quarterback was also traded from the Texans to the Cleveland Browns in a record-setting deal worth $230 million, despite the sexual misconduct allegations and not playing football for nearly two years.

From his college football days to the current status of his lawsuits, here's a complete look at Deshaun Watson's controversial career.

He led Clemson University to a national football title in 2017

Streeter Lecka/Getty

Watson's college football career culminated in the 2017 College Playoff National Football Championship, where Clemson faced off against top-ranked Alabama — the same team they had lost to a year prior. This time, Watson led the Clemson Tigers to victory, throwing a touchdown pass in the final seconds to win the game 35-31. The win marked Clemson's first national title in 35 years.

"I'm speechless right now, man," Watson said in a post-championship game interview with ESPN. "I talked to one of my coaches and he said, 'It's a movie and it's going to end the right way. Just keep believing in God, believe in your teammates, and everything's going to fall in place.' And that's what happened."

Watson added, "We worked so hard for it … It's not just for me, it's for all the alumni, the fans, my city in Gainesville, my family, myself. This is bigger than just me."

He was drafted in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Houston Texans

Elsa/Getty

Watson entered the NFL Draft in 2017 and ended up being the 12th overall pick when he was selected by the Houston Texans in the first round.

"This is a blessing," Watson said to the press immediately following the draft. "It's a great opportunity for me and my family … This is surreal. It's crazy."

Watson signed a four-year deal with the Texans worth $13.85 million in 2017, including an $8.2 million signing bonus, according to NFL Network. He played in seven games during his first NFL season, before tearing his ACL during practice in November 2017 and missing the rest of the season.

He has been dating girlfriend Jilly Anais since at least 2019

Deshaun Watson Instagram

The quarterback has been linked to singer Jilly Anais since at least 2019, when she first appeared on Watson's Instagram account. He shared an image of the couple dressed up as characters from The Nightmare Before Christmas for Halloween in 2019.

Since their social media debut, Watson has frequently posted about Anais on his Instagram account. For her 27th birthday in January 2023, the quarterback shared a tribute on social media featuring several photos of the couple from their travels around the world.

"I love you shorty! It's only UP from here! Take over the WORLD," Watson penned in the lengthy caption. Anais responded in the comments, writing, "This life & all the ones to come, I'm forever yours 😍 I love you sooooo much Buggie!"

He signed the second-highest contract extension in NFL history in September 2020

Prior to the start of his fourth season with the Texans, Watson signed a four-year, $160 million contract extension in September 2020 — the second-highest in NFL history behind the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Watson became emotional while speaking with the media following the news of his massive contract. "I've been crying a little bit — a lot of bit, really," he said via Zoom to the press.

"It's just an amazing moment, for me to be able to extend my career in a location, in a place, in a home, I would say, that my family loves, that I love, that I want to continue to dive into the community most of all, and just continue to build my legacy, just build our legacy as a whole and do something that we've never done before," the quarterback continued.

Watson went on to share that although the contract he signed is "life-changing," the commitment the team has shown to him is what means the most.

"Growing up, from where I'm from ... there's not too many people that make it out," he said as he teared up again. "For them [the Texans] to just trust me — man, it means the most. That's the biggest thing. The contract, that was gonna take care of itself."

He was first accused of sexual assault in a civil suit in March 2021

Nick Cammett/Getty

On March 16, 2021, Houston attorney Tony Buzbee announced in a social media post that he had filed a civil lawsuit against Watson on behalf of a female masseuse. The sexual assault lawsuit alleged that the Texans' quarterback "went too far" during a massage that took place in March of 2020.

Watson responded to the lawsuit on Twitter, denying any allegations of wrongdoing.

"I have not yet seen the complaint, but I know this: I Have never treated any woman with anything than the utmost respect," he wrote. "The plaintiff's lawyer claims that this isn't about money, but before filing suit he made a baseless six-figure settlement demand, which I quickly rejected."

Watson added: "Unlike him, this isn't about money for me — it's about clearing my name, and I look forward to doing that."

The Houston Texans said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE that they learned of the lawsuit from Buzbee's social media post. "We take accusations of this nature that involve anyone within the Houston Texans organization seriously. We will await further information before making any additional statements on this incident," the statement read.

An additional 22 women filed civil lawsuits against Watson by April 2021

By April 2021 — less than a month after the original lawsuit against Watson was filed — the number of women accusing the quarterback of sexual assault or misconduct grew to 23. Twenty-two of the women (all represented by Tony Buzbee) filed lawsuits against the NFL star and one leveled her accusations in a Sports Illustrated article.

The alleged incidents occurred across four states and in a variety of locations, including spas, hotels and homes, USA Today reported. Many of the lawsuits alleged that Watson reached out to the women over Instagram, and then assaulted and harassed them by "exposing himself" or "touching [them] with his penis" during massages that occurred in 2020.

"Watson's behavior is part of a disturbing pattern of preying on vulnerable women," one of the lawsuits alleged. Another lawsuit called Watson "a serial predator."

Though the women filed the civil lawsuits under the pseudonym "Jane Doe," two of Watson's accusers came forward publicly in April 2021. "I'm not afraid anymore," Houston massage therapist Ashley Solis told reporters at a press conference. "I am here to take back the power and take back control."

The second accuser, Lauren Baxley, did not attend the press conference but wrote a letter that was read by an attorney on her behalf. "Every boundary between professional and therapeutic to sexual and degrading, you crossed or attempted to cross," she wrote.

As a result of the sexual assault allegations, Nike suspended its endorsement deal with Watson in April 2021. Beats by Dre also ended its partnership with the Texans quarterback.

He did not face criminal charges connected to the Houston sexual assault claims

In March 2022, a Houston grand jury chose not to indict Watson on nine criminal complaints filed in 2021 accusing him of various indecent acts during appointments with massage therapists. Following the grand jury's decision, Watson spoke publicly for the first time since the sexual assault allegations against him surfaced in March 2021.

"It's definitely a very emotional moment for me," Watson said in a press conference, noting "we're far from being done of handling what we need to handle" legally.

"I thank my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, for letting the truth be heard," he added. "I thank everyone that was a part of this for seeing and hearing both sides."

On the same day the Houston grand jury opted not to indict him, Watson was deposed in two of the 22 civil lawsuits filed against him — during which he invoked the Fifth Amendment.

"We will vigorously defend those cases with every ounce we have," Watson's lead attorney Rusty Hardin said in a statement. "There were no crimes here but there is a plaintiffs' attorney churning up negative press and churning up his clients hoping for a pay day. These cases have been the product of a lawyer maximizing his own personal publicity at the expense of others, including his own clients. It is time to let Deshaun move on."

Watson was traded to the Cleveland Browns in March 2022

Nick Cammett/Getty

Shortly after criminal proceedings against Watson were dismissed, the quarterback — who was benched the entire 2021 season — was traded to the Cleveland Browns. The five-year contract was worth $230 million, the full amount of which was guaranteed. Watson's new contract was a $48 million raise over his contract with the Texans, and set a record for the highest guaranteed salary ever given to an NFL player, ESPN reported.

Despite avoiding criminal charges, the 22 civil lawsuits against Watson remained active and the NFL was still investigating him under its personal-conduct policy at the time of the trade. "We have been closely monitoring all developments in the matter," an NFL spokesperson said following the Texas grand jury in March 2022.

Following the trade news, Watson posted to Instagram, showing himself in a Browns uniform. "Cleveland, LETSSSS GOOOO!! #DawgPound Ready To Work!" he wrote alongside the image.

He settled 23 of the 24 sexual misconduct lawsuits against him

In June 2022, Watson settled with 20 of the 24 women accusing him of sexual misconduct. By August, the pro athlete had settled three of the remaining four lawsuits against him, according to Sports Illustrated.

"We are working through the paperwork related to those settlements," Buzbee, the lawyer for the alleged victims, said in a statement in June. "Once we have done so, those particular cases will be dismissed. The terms and amounts of the settlements are confidential. We won't comment further on the settlements or those cases."

Prior to the settlements, Watson maintained his innocence at a news conference during a Browns minicamp in June 2022, the New York Times reported. Watson told reporters he "never forced" anyone into sexual activity, and that he wanted to "clear my name and be able to let the facts and the legal procedures continue to play out."

He was suspended for 11 games and fined $5 million by the NFL in August 2022

Watson's punishment from the NFL was handed down prior to the start of the 2022 season. The NFL and the NFL Players Association agreed to suspend the Cleveland Browns quarterback for 11 games and fine him $5 million for violating the league's personal-conduct policy.

Additionally, Watson was required to undergo a mandatory behavior evaluation and enter a treatment program, the NFL stated. His $5 million fine, along with two $1 million contributions from the league and the Browns, would be used to create a $7 million fund for non-profit organizations that "educate young people on healthy relationships, promote education and prevention of sexual misconduct and assault, support survivors, and related causes."

Watson's initial suspension was six games without pay and no additional fines. The NFL appealed, seeking a minimum full-season suspension and monetary fine, according to ESPN. The revised 11-game suspension prohibited him from being reinstated prior to Nov. 28, 2022.

The quarterback, who continued to deny any wrongdoing when speaking with the media following his suspension, issued an official statement through the Browns: "I apologize once again for any pain this situation has caused," he said. "I take accountability for the decisions I made. My focus going forward is on working to become the best version of myself on and off the field and supporting my teammates however possible while I'm away from the team. I'm excited about what the future holds for me in Cleveland."

He apologized to his accusers following his NFL suspension

In August 2022, Watson apologized for the very first time to the women who accused him of sexual assault and misconduct.

"I want to say that I'm truly sorry to all the women I've impacted in this situation," Watson said in an interview with Cleveland News 5.

"The decisions that I made in my life that put me in this position, I would definitely like to have back," he added, "but I want to continue to move forward and grow and learn and show that I am a true person of character and I want to keep pushing forward."

The public apology was a departure from Watson's previous interviews, where he stated he had "no regrets" regarding his actions during massage sessions, according to ESPN. "I want to say that I'm truly sorry to all of the women that I have impacted in this situation," he said during an in-house interview on the Browns' pregame show. "The decisions that I made in my life that put me in this position I would definitely like to have back, but I want to continue to move forward and grow and learn and show that I am a true person of character and I am going to keep pushing forward."

He returned to the NFL on Dec. 4, 2022

Watson made his return to the NFL on Dec. 4, 2022, when the Cleveland Browns played his former team, the Houston Texans. It had been 700 days since he last played in a regular season professional football game, according to the New York Times.

He was booed as he took the field at Houston's NRG Stadium, the Times also reported. Prior to the game, Houston attorney Buzbee told PEOPLE that at least 10 of Watson's accusers planned to attend.

"They thought it important to make clear that they are still here and that they matter. I was proud of them for that," Buzbee told PEOPLE. He added, "I would never encourage any of them to attend. Some never want to hear Watson's name again. Others have put it in the past. Some are still angry. Others are defiant. Makes me proud they want to stand up and be counted rather than quietly go away."

Though Watson helped lead the Browns to a victory in his first game back, the team finished the 2022 season without making the playoffs. And while the football season may have ended, Watson's legal troubles are still ongoing: As of January 2023, the number of lawsuits brought against the quarterback totaled 26. Twenty-three were resolved with confidential settlements, one was withdrawn in April 2021, and two remain pending, according to Yahoo! Sports. The remaining cases are expected to go to trial in spring 2023, per the New York Times.