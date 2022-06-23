The top-ranked quarterback prospect intends to join the Longhorns in fall 2023

Quarterback Arch Manning — Nephew of Peyton and Eli — Announces Commitment to University of Texas

Arch Manning looks on during his recruiting visit to Clemson University before the game between the Clemson Tigers and the Florida State Seminoles at Clemson Memorial Stadium on October 30, 2021 in Clemson, South Carolina.

Top-ranked high school quarterback prospect Arch Manning has committed to the University of Texas, the 19-year-old athlete announced on Thursday.

Manning will play for the Texas Longhorns beginning in 2023.

The No. 1 prospect — and nephew of Super Bowl-winning QBs Peyton and Eli — confirmed the news himself in a Twitter post.

"Committed to the University of Texas," Manning wrote to his twenty thousand followers on Wednesday. The future Longhorns player ended his post with the team's signature #HookEm hashtag.

According to ESPN, several universities were in the running to land the No. 1 prospect, sending football fans and analysts into a frenzy of speculation over where he would play college football. Georgia, Alabama, LSU, Clemson and Virginia were among the other schools Manning considered.

Athletic excellence runs in the young quarterback's family. Along with uncles Eli and Peyton, Arch is the grandson of Archie Manning, who led the New Orleans Saints for 13 seasons. Arch's father, Cooper, is the eldest of Archie's three sons and was set to play for the University of Mississippi before he was diagnosed with spinal stenosis, a nerve condition, and had to end his QB career at age 18.

High School Football: Isidore Newman Arch Manning (16) in action vs Cohen School at Pan American Stadium. New Orleans, LA Arch Manning | Credit: David E. Klutho /Sports Illustrated/Getty

Eli told PEOPLE in November that while he'd love for his nephew to play for his alma mater, Mississippi, he just wanted Arch to enjoy the end of his high school career.

"I've told him, 'Hey, enjoy being a junior in high school, enjoy being with your buddies, playing football. You're trying to win a state championship for your high school football team and enjoy the recruiting process. Don't be stressed about it,' " Eli said. "'Enjoy the moment.' "

After Arch's announcement on Thursday, analyst Cooper Petagna said that the QB, "displays above average athleticism" and an "ideal frame," in a scouting report for 247Sports.