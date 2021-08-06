Quan Hongchan won her gold medal at the Tokyo Summer Games by beating the previously held Olympic record in the women's 10-meter platform final

14-Year-Old Diver from China Dedicates Olympic Gold Medal to Sick Mother: I Want to 'Support Her'

Quan Hongchan, a teenage diver from China, had her mother on her mind when she competed at the Tokyo Summer Olympics.

On Thursday, Hongchan, 14, performed two perfect dives, winning gold in the women's 10-meter platform final, according to NPR.

All seven judges gave the athlete perfect 10s during her second and fourth dives in the five-round competition.

Speaking with reporters after her feat, Hongchan said, through an interpreter, that her win was dedicated to her sick mother.

"I want to make enough money to support her," she said, per the Associated Press. "I listen to my coach very carefully and follow his instructions very carefully."

During the competition, Hongchan won her gold medal by beating the previous Olympic record of 447.70, NBC reported. The athlete had an overall score of 466.20.

In the competition, China's Chen Yuxi took home the silver medal, while Australia's Melissa Wu won bronze.

Hongchan, who marked her first major international competition at this year's Games, first entered the sport back in 2014, before she later became a member of a club in China's Guangdong province, per NBC.

She also became the second-youngest Chinese diver to win a gold medal, according to the International Swimming Federation.